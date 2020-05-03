The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I can see a future with Michael.” MAFS’ KC and Michael open up about their relationship.

Well. KC and Michael’s relationship has certainly moved quick. After announcing they were dating earlier this year, the Married At First Sight stars have moved in together and have been busy flying around in private jets together ever since.

Now, the couple have opened up about the future of their relationship and things are looking pretty… serious.

“I don’t want to date anymore. I’m happy where I am. I can see a future with Michael and I love the guy,” KC told the Daily Mail in a new interview.

“As long as I can work and do what I love, I’m so happy to be coming home to be with someone like Michael.”

And it seems like the couples are already talking about plans to get married.

“I think we’d be naive to think that those plans aren’t on the horizon. We’re not getting any younger [and] this isn’t a high school date, it’s serious,” Michael told the publication.

“We’re discussing budgeting and really grown up conversations like that… life goals, which are 10 years down the track.”

The pair told the publication they already feel like they are married because they’ve been so close while in lockdown.

But KC joked she’s still “waiting for her ring”.

Speaking of which, Michael also spoke about his family’s wealth, insisting he’s a self-made millionaire who’s worked for every dollar he’s earned.

“I’ve worked my a**e off for every dollar I have ever made,” he said. “I’ve never had a handout in my life and have never been granted anything for free.”