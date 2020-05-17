The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Masterchef judge Jock Zonfrillio has said Katy Perry was ‘an absolute nightmare to control’ on the set of the show.

Katy Perry’s appearance on MasterChef last week was certainly eventful… to say the least.

In case you missed it, the pregnant singer dropped by the show during last Thursday’s immunity challenge. Throughout the episode, Katy hilariously judged dishes in the form of interpretive dance and told judge Jock Zonfrillo to “put it in my mouth daddy!” when he was cutting up food. In essence, it was pure chaos. And we loved every minute of it.

Now, Jock has come out saying that Katy was “an absolute nightmare” to control on the set (but in the best possible way, of course).

“Katy Perry is a dynamo. She came in the kitchen, she broke all the rules. And the twist was actually on the judges, because trying to control her and contain her was an absolute nightmare. She was hilarious, absolutely hilarious, but she didn’t stick by any of the rules, which we loved of course. It made for a hilarious episode,” he told Studio 10 this week.

And he wasn’t the only one who thought Katy’s presence in the kitchen was gloriously chaotic.

“She walked in and did not leave. The whole time she was there, she was on. She didn’t leave the floor once. She spent the whole time walking around trolling us, but it was the most endearing thing. She was like, ‘Oh, is this cake going to cook in time?’ I was like, ‘Katy, it’s got half an hour to cook,’ and she said, ‘Hmm, cakes take longer than half an hour.’ I was like, ‘Leave me alone!'”contestant Reece Hignell told News Corp.

For the nine best moments from Katy Perry’s MasterChef appearance, read our earlier article here.

2. Kanye West’s former bodyguard has revealed the ‘ridiculous rules’ the rapper made him follow.

Kanye West’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, has opened up about what it was really like working for the rapper.

In an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Stanulis admitted that West was one of his “least favourite people to work with” as he had “ridiculous rules”.