News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

Katy Perry just addressed her feud with Taylor Swift. Someone please heat up the popcorn.

It might surprise you to learn that two famous women are feuding and have been for years.

What’s even more surprising is said women, pop stars Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, are actually feuding and there’s more to it than just a few over-analysed Instagram comments.

The Perry-Swift standoff goes all the way back to 2013, but in the latest episode of his Carpool Karaoke, Perry told host of The Late Late Show, James Corden, she’s finally ready to “pull the beef off the grill”.

“There’s a situation,” Perry explained. “Honestly, she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.”

Watch the whole conversation here (post continues…):

The 32-year-old went on to explain the source of the so-called ‘situation’; a trio of backup dancers who went from Perry’s California Dreams tour to Swift’s Red World Tour then jumped ship when the former wanted them back.

“It’s so crazy,” she said. “I tried to talk to her about it and she didn’t speak about it.

“I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it?’ Karma!”

She then confessed she was ready for the ‘BS’ to end, adding:

“I think personally that women together, not divided, and none of this petty bullsh*t, women together will heal the world.”

No argument here guys. Maybe it’s time to put and end to all the “Bad Blood”.

Listen: To be honest, we’re a bit done with imaginary ‘cat fights’…

Tags: carpool-karaoke , comedy-2 , entertainment-3 , music , rogue

Related Stories

Recommended