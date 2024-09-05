For Katy Perry's last career comeback in 2017, she tried to pivot to purposeful pop. In 2024, she's found her way to problematic pop.

In recent months, Perry rode a wave of controversy over her decision to recruit Dr Luke to work on her comeback album. The move was announced via her first single 'Woman's World', a feminist anthem that was produced by the man accused by fellow 2010s pop star Kesha of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Obviously, this didn't go down well. But on top of the terrible optics, the song itself was a critical and commercial flop, with the 'girl power' lyrics described as "regressive" and "dated" by some critics.

In short, Katy Perry hasn't been having the best year.

And now ahead of Katy's sixth album 143, being released later this month, she's given an interview with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, a podcast often used to renew a celebrity's reputation, as attempted by the likes of Zayn Malik and Hailey Bieber.

A lot of ground was covered in the hour-long conversation so we've rounded up all the highlights from Katy Perry's Call Her Daddy interview.

Katy Perry's response to Dr. Luke backlash.

The topic of Dr Luke was saved for the final five minutes of the interview. Cooper mentioned that people "were really upset" about Perry's choice to work with Dr Luke and asked, "Why did you choose to work with him?"

Perry replied in a roundabout way. "I understand that it started a lot of conversations, and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with," she told the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The 39-year-old went on to deflect the question and speak about how she was in control of her new music. "The reality is, it comes from me," she said.

"I am speaking from my own experience. The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that."

Kesha and Katy Perry rose in the pop music scene in the 2010s. Image: Getty.

In regards to 'Woman's World', Perry said the song came from her "feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs. A brain! A heart! I created a whole-ass heart! And I did it! And I'm still doing it, and I'm still a matriarch, and feeling really grounded in that, that's where I'm speaking from," she stated.

"I created all of this with several different collaborators — people that I've collaborated with from the past, from Teenage Dream era, all of that."

Katy Perry might have made a shady comment about her ex-husband Russell Brand.

When Cooper asked Perry whether she has "a type," she responded, "I'm no longer attracted to narcissists." Many have speculated that this response was a dig at controversial public figure Russell Brand, who Perry married in 2010 and divorced in 2011.

The host went on to ask the pop star about the "red flags" she would "never put up with now", and Perry said, "Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it."

"Anyone that says they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won't help."

Along with Brand, other famous exes of Perry's are John Mayer and Travie McCoy.

Katy Perry got (extremely) candid about her sex life with Orlando Bloom.

If you've ever wondered about Katy and Orlando's sex life, wonder no more. Apparently, her Lord of the Rings beau can do one thing to get her in the mood.

"If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d**k sucked," Perry joked to Cooper.

"That is my love language! I don't need a red Ferrari … I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f**king dishes! I will suck your d**k! It's that easy!"

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in 2024. Image: Getty.

Katy Perry opened up about the 'work' she puts into her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

Perry shared that she does "a lot of couple's therapy" with the British actor.

"That's why we're in this relationship – to become better humans so that we can raise this amazing human being," she said.

"The more we do the work, the more we find the next level. And sometimes we get stuck, and we're like, 'OK, let's go in to do the work and this is going to be annoying, and I don't want to do it. We don't have the time. I'm tired.' But we're gonna do it."

Katy Perry spoke about her strict upbringing.

The 'Firework' singer opened up about what it was like being in a religious Christian household with her pastor parents, Keith and Mary Hudson.

"I wasn't allowed to trick-or-treat. I wasn't allowed to eat Lucky Charms because luck is derivative from Lucifer," she said.

"I didn't even know how to use a tampon. I was like, 'Do I have eight holes?' I was on swim team still wearing a f**king pad. The girls are like, 'Girl, that's why you're last. You have a flotation device.'"

How did this story not make it into 'Woman's World'???

Feature image: Call Her Daddy.



