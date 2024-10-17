KATY GALLAGHER: 'When menopause pulls women out of the workforce, we all suffer.'

Menopause. Young women don't think about it. Women going through it wish they could forget about it. And although education is improving, most men don't have much of a clue what it really is.

Still, it's clear that we've made massive strides when it comes to bringing menopause into the national conversation.

For a really long time, this transition that's experienced by half the population at some point in their lifetime was something that was relegated to hushed conversations between a handful of chosen confidants. Hidden and not spoken about — to the detriment of women around the country.

The fact that the mainstream media is finally talking about menopause — and not just in women's magazines or on daytime talk shows either, but in newspapers and in prime-time news slots — is progress that should be celebrated.

But I'm not letting that celebration get in the way of the fact that there is still much more we need to do. As the recent Senate Inquiry into menopause and perimenopause heard, too many women feel unsupported and invisible as they navigate menopause while juggling careers, caring responsibilities, and personal relationships. And worst of all, it seems like too often society, our workplaces and our healthcare system feel ill-equipped to support women experiencing perimenopause and menopause.

The Albanese Government co-sponsored the motion to initiate the Senate Inquiry and as Deputy Chair, my colleague and friend Senator Marielle Smith has helped bring forward the stories of so many women.

For me, these are familiar stories. When I'm out and about in communities both in my hometown and across the country, I've heard of women having to reduce their work hours, not take up promotions, or even leave their jobs entirely due to severe symptoms. Some have spoken about the strain on their relationships and the struggle to maintain their mental health during this time.

These individual stories paint a broader economic picture. According to the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, menopause could be costing Australian women a collective $15.2 billion in foregone income and super for every year of early retirement. And when women retire early, they are taking years of experience and knowledge with them, with negative impacts for workplace productivity and leadership.

As Minister for Finance, it would be remiss of me not to point out here that increasing the participation rate of people aged 55 and over by just 5% could add $48 billion to our economy and see us benefit from critical skills and expertise. This represents an enormous opportunity — not just for women, but for all Australians.

Since our election, the government has been working across government to consider and better support Australian women's health needs.

In 2022, we established the National Women's Health Advisory Council to tackle medical misogyny. This council, chaired by Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care Ged Kearney, is addressing stark differences in health outcomes for women and girls. From delayed diagnosis to dismissal of pain, the council is working to improve our health system's approach to things like menstruation, reproductive healthcare, and menopause. It's about ensuring that women's experiences and concerns are recognised and reflected in their healthcare.

In this year's Budget, the government also announced $160 million in a tailored women's health package to tackle gender bias in the health system, upskill medical professionals and improve sexual and reproductive care — including through dedicated funding to train GPs to provide better menopause treatment.

And we also understand that perimenopause and menopause can trigger a range of symptoms which can take time to unpack and assess with medical professionals. At a health system level, the Government is responding to this by introducing new Medicare rebates for GP consultations that are 60 minutes or longer. While this is a change available to everyone, we know that historically speaking, longer Medicare consultations are used by women living with complex conditions.

But importantly, we recognise that supporting women through menopause isn't just about healthcare – where we know there is more work needed. It's also about workplace policies.

We know that flexible working arrangements are critical to support gender equality and women's leadership in the workplace. This makes sense for a whole lot of reasons, whether it be caring responsibilities or managing health needs. That's why we are looking at how we can better support women experiencing perimenopause and menopause in the public service, and we're encouraging all workplaces across the country to do the same.

I know that there is no one singular experience of menopause and perimenopause which means that, of course, there is not one single solution. Starting the conversation is a huge step, but there is still much more to do.

The government understands that when an economy and a society work for women, it's better for everyone. That's why we're absolutely committed to working across health systems, workplaces and communities to create a society where women are supported, understood, and empowered throughout every stage of their lives – including throughout menopause.

