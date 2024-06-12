A name tribute and the first pictures: Matildas’ Katrina Gorry and fianceé Clara have welcomed their son.

In what is possibly the most wholesome news you'll hear today, Matildas star Katrina Gorry and her fianceé Clara Markstedt have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday morning, posting a series of photos of their son with his older sister Harper.

"Our sweet baby boy. Koby Peter David Gorry, born 9/6 at 10:36am. 3660g and 50cm. Big sister is absolutely in love and our hearts are so full," read the caption.

Moments after the post went live, the comments were flooded by well-wishers, with some pointing out the uncanny resemblance between Harper and her new sibling.

"He is the absolute spitting image of Harper, all the congratulations to you both," wrote one fan.

"Congratulations!! Harper together with Koby is already the sweetest thing ever, enjoy this time," wrote another.

Clara, who plays international football for Sweden, gave birth to Koby on August 16, 2021. His name is a tribute to Clara's father, Peter Markstedt, who passed away during last year's World Cup.

Gorry previously underwent IVF on her own and gave birth to Harper on August 16, 2021. When Harper was six months old, they went to Sweden where Gorry was signed with a Swedish football club. It was there that she met Clara.

"When I went over to Sweden, love was not something I wanted to think about. It was just me and Harper. I never wanted to get married, and I think I had pushed away love or being in a relationship," Katrina told Mamamia's No Filter.

Katrina said she was initially clueless about Clara's interest in her, thinking the two were just friends. But soon enough, the duo were dating.

"I had got to see her with Harper before that [dating]. So I knew how she was with her and there was just something different about it. I had never trusted anyone like that before. I felt this intense love that I'd never even thought I was capable of. We worked so well as a team," she says.

In November 2023, Katrina and Clara announced that they were expecting together, sharing the news on social media with the caption: "Adding more love to our love story."

"I want more kids. I'd never wanted her [Harper] to be an only child," said Katrina at the time.

"I always wanted her to have siblings. We've obviously brought Harper up together now, Clara and I. It happened first go for us the IVF and it's just been crazy."

Aside from becoming a parent again, Katrina is preparing for the Paris Olympics in August this year.

"It's going to be incredible. Hopefully, it won't be my last tournament, I think there'll be quite a lot of players who will probably retire at the end of this tournament," she told No Filter.

"It's so hard to keep going and push yourself, but we'll see."

