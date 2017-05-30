Katrina Dawson was so much more than the tragic event that took her life.

When Katrina Dawson died on December 14, 2014, she was in the prime of her life.

The Sydney barrister was just 38 when she was killed in the crossfire as NSW Police tried to diffuse the hostage situation in the Lindt Cafe in Martin Place which had already lasted nearly 18 hours.

An inquest into the tragedy revealed that unlike the first victim of the siege, Tori Johnson, who was shot point blank by lone gunman Man Haron Monis, the mother-of-three was fatally hit by several fragments from police bullets.

Since the State Coroner handed down his findings six days ago, both victims’ families have accused authorities of “mismanaging” the situation.

Both spoke candidly with ABC’s Four Corners about their frustration, and in Part Two the program’s special investigation into the siege, which aired on Monday night, Dawson’s mother Jane lamented that her daughter would be would be remembered for her death rather than her rich, full life.

“[One] of the saddest things about this is Katrina’s face is such an image in the paper,” she told Sarah Ferguson.

“Her name will be forever associated with such a terrible, terrible tragedy and that’s really sad because she was such a fabulous person.

“[We] have to somehow accept that she is always going to be associated with the siege and that’s a shame.”

"She was the glue in many ways in the family - we're all very close, we're all very lucky to be that way and I often wonder how mum and dad did it but she was the embodiment of happiness and what our family was all about and we will fight hard not to lose that and to honour her that way."

Since her death, Dawson's father Alexander said she had become "public property".

Her family is hoping as the drawn out investigation into her death nears its end, they will finally be able to claim her back.

You can watch Part 1 of ABC's Four Corners special investigation into the Sydney siege here and Part 2 here.