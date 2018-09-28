Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Why Katie Holmes could lose custody of her daughter Suri if she speaks to Leah Remini.

Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini has opened up about fellow former Scientologist Katie Holmes’ life outside the controversial religion.

Speaking to LaPalme magazine, The Scientology and the Aftermath documentary series co-host explained the harsh constraints the religion has on Holmes.

“I keep wondering – why haven’t Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents,” Remini said.

According to the 48-year-old, her former close friend Holmes isn’t even allowed to speak to her now.

“Trust me, Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me, and we used to be close friends,” she said.

“She could lose custody of Suri. It’s quite sick, really.”

Holmes and her former husband, Scientologist Tom Cruise, split in 2012 after six years of marriage.

2. Love Island‘s Cassidy’s subtle dig at Grant when asked if she speaks to him.

Months on from being dumped by her Love Island partner Grant Crapp, reality star Cassidy McGill has shared the biggest lesson she learned from the show.

“I think what I learnt the most is to take a step back and reflect a little more, because everything seems so much more dramatic at the time than what it actually is,” Cassidy told News Corp.

After splitting with her partner on the show, he began dating other contestant Tayla Damir.

“The first few days after Tayla and Grant got together I didn’t think that I would want to stay in the villa but I got over it very quickly, and I’ve learnt I’ve got a lot of patience which is something I never realised I had.”

The 23-year-old from Melbourne also admitted that she no longer speaks to Grant, who ended up winning the Australian season with Tayla.

“I haven’t spoke to him at all,” Cassidy said.

“I’m not in any position to want to reach out. I’m pretty happy not speaking to him.”

Ouch.

3. All parent will get this white lie Kristen Bell tells her kids about their birthdays.

We can always rely on Kristen Bell to be one of the most relatable and honest celebrities out there.

Appearing on Today, the breakfast show in the US, she (one again) did not disappoint.

The actress was asked if she and her husband, Dax Shepard, had ever let her two kids wear dirty clothes.

"Of course... The answer is duh," Bell replied, who has a three-year-old and a five-year-old.

Has she ever dropped food on the floor, picked it right up and given it to her kid? Absolutely.

Bell also admitted that she actually has lied to her kids about when their birthdays are... which is maybe, possibly, the most genius idea ever.

“If it’s like a Wednesday and we can’t celebrate and [Shepard and I are] both working late, then guess what? Your birthday is on Saturday,” she joked.

It's a white lie that if you haven't thought of yet, then you almost certainly will be adopting soon!

4. Whoopi Goldberg confirms Sister Act reboot is on its way but there’s one big catch.

YES PLEASE.

In some fantastic news to take into your weekend, Sister Act has been confirmed for a reboot by Disney.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain yesterday, Whoopi Goldberg told the breakfast show all the details for the reboot.

There is one small catch, however: Goldberg will not be playing Sister Mary Clarence.

“So we’ve been all over Disney begging and they’ve decided that they are going to go in a different direction with Sister Act,” Goldberg explained to Good Morning Britain. “So it won’t be Sister Act 3 it will be a brand new rendition of Sister Act.”

As for the role that Goldberg will play?

"I guess I'll walk through a scene and that's how they'll say I was part of it."

Which isn't exactly how we imagined she would star in it, but we'll take what we can get!

Sister Act was a hit film in 1992, making $319 million for the box office, and its sequel came in 1993, called Sister Act: Back in the Habit. If you haven't seen it, you most definitely should before the new movie is set to be released.

5. We asked The Bachelor’s Cass the one question we all need an answer to.

The Bachelor’s Cass Wood has had an interesting 24 hours. More like the last six months, but yeah, it’s been a weird time for her.

And when Mamamia had the chance to interview the reality TV star, the pressure was on to uncover what every Australian who’s watched Cass on TV as the (alleged) stage five clinger simply must know…

What really went on between her and Nick in the real world? Why did it fizzle out? Who ghosted who? We need the truth.

WE CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH.

So we asked her, and her response was slightly infuriating, but also had an exacerbated kind of honesty to it.

“It’s so hard to put a label on it… we weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend because we didn’t officially ‘go out’ or anything, so I’m not sure,” the accounting student told Mamamia.

“We had some really nice moments together [on the outside], we went on a few dates and spent time with each other, he met my brother and I met his, but Nick was travelling and I was travelling, so it was on-and-off."

To read what else Cass Wood said in our interview with her (and trust us, if you're a Bachelor fan you definitely won't want to miss this), you can read the full interview here.

