Kathleen Folbigg has spoken for the first time since being released from prison.

On her first night of freedom, Kathleen Folbigg said her "face muscles hurt from smiling so much".

Spending time with her childhood friend and longtime advocate, Tracy Chapman, Folbigg ate slices of pizza and plenty of garlic bread, sipping on a Kahlua and Coke.

It was a feeling 20 years in the making.

Yesterday, NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley announced that Folbigg was pardoned, following a report received from NSW chief justice Tom Bathurst KC stating there is "reasonable double as to Ms Folbigg's guilt".

Back in 2003, Folbigg was handed a 25-year minimum sentence after being found guilty of three counts of murder and one of manslaughter over the deaths of her four children. She has always maintained her innocence, claiming her babies — Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura — died of natural causes between 1989 and 1999.

Watch: Kathleen Folbigg Statement. Post continues below.

Rare genetic variants later identified in Folbigg and her daughters triggered an inquiry into her conviction not long after a 2019 examination.

The CALM2-G114R variant impacting the calcium-binding calmodulin protein was found to be a "reasonably possible cause" of Sarah and Laura's deaths, according to cardiology and genetics experts. Patrick may have died from a neurogenetic disorder, which could have hospitalised him before his death, experts told the inquiry. The inquiry was told the cause of Caleb's death at 19 days remains undetermined.

Folbigg said that it was these scientific findings that determined her pardon that she is particularly grateful for.

In a statement, Folbigg's lawyer said this case reminds us that "we are all human and our legal system can make mistakes".

"We have the capacity to do great things in the pursuit of truth. It is Ms Folbigg's hope that the legal system will thoroughly investigate sudden infant deaths before seeking to blame parents without good reason to do so. This case should reignite the discussion to strengthen the interactions between law and science," the lawyer said.

Folbigg herself also noted that her release is "a victory for science".

In a video from Folbigg's support team today, Folbigg thanked the public for their support since her release.

"I am extremely humbled and am extremely grateful to be pardoned and released from prison. My eternal gratitude goes to my friends and family. Especially Tracy [Chapman] and her family," Folbigg said.

"I would not have survived this whole ordeal without them."

Folbigg said for the last 20 years she spent in prison, she always thought of her four children, grieving and missing them terribly. She spent the majority of her time behind bars in Sydney's Silverwater prison but was transferred to the Clarence Correctional Centre in Grafton in 2021.

Kathleen Folbigg today. Image: Supplied.

As for whether Folbigg will choose to pursue civil action against the state, her lawyer has said it is an option but one that hasn't been discussed yet.

"She's very much trying to focus on taking one step in front of the other," her lawyer said. "[We're] not rushing into things because she has just been waiting to feel the grass on her feet, to look at the sky and watch the sunrise for the first time in 20 years."

So what does Folbigg's life look like now? Hopefully, a lot more peaceful.

Folbigg is currently at Chapman's private farm in Glenreagh in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

She has been meandering the property, playing with the dogs, petting the guinea pigs and feeding chickens. Hugging the horses also "filled her heart up", Chapman noted.

For Folbigg, it's the simple things she most looking forward to in this new chapter.

As Chapman said to 9News: "She slept for the first time in a real bed, had a cup of tea in a real crockery cup, with real spoons to stir it. Decent tea, real milk. That sounds basic to you all, but she's grateful."

Technology will take some time to get used to. It's understandable, considering that when Folbigg went into prison, there were no mobiles, no Wi-Fi, no streaming platforms.

Chapman said the phones, in particular, had Folbigg pretty "bamboozled", but that she was excited to be "watching some binge TV".

Ultimately, Folbigg is taking things "one step at a time". And considering all she has endured, it feels like the best approach.

Feature Image: Supplied.