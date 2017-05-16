15 very important life lessons we have Kath and Kim to thank for.

Today marks 15 years since Kath and Kim first hit our screens. And like a good baby cheesus statue or bottle of chardonnay, it’s only got better with age.

Far from being a bloody funny Australian comedy, the show from Jane Turner and Gina Riley also served as a valuable education in all areas of life.

To celebrate the milestone, here are the 15 best life lessons we’re still living by today.

1. There’s only one way to celebrate special occasions.

Bring out the good stuff.

via GIPHY

2. Couples who exercise together, stay together.

Bonus points for synchronised movement (and dumbells).

via GIPHY

3. Be confident about your body.

Flaunt it.

4. "It's nice, it's different, it's unusual" is the highest compliment you can pay anyone/anything.

Use it sparingly.

5. It's not a crim to keep yourself trim.

Colourful activewear obligatory.

6. You can put a positive spin on anything.

There's always a silver lining.

7. A printed jumper is a wardrobe essential.

The brighter, the clashier, the better.

8. A Cherry Ripe is definitely a fruit.

Yes, you can count it as one of your five a day.

9. There is only one way to get someone's attention.

Ploise.

10. The best approach to boys is...

11. It's a good idea to always have a quote up your sleeve.

You never know when someone might be in need of your wisdom.

12. Self-care is very important.

You've got to look out for yourself.

13. There's only one kind of date that really matters.

And it's delicious.

14. A carch always needs a throi.

Basic interior knowledge, duh.

15. And always tell it like it is.

Honesty is always the best policy.



What's the best lesson Kath and Kim taught you?



Listen: Love all things TV? Then you'll adore our podcast The Binge.

