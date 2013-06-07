BEC: Dear morality police: Back off.

By REBECCA SPARROW

Oh Kate Winslet, you irresponsible slut, you.

Who do you think you are getting pregnant again? You clearly don’t realise (so let me point it out for you) that you’re about to have three kids by three different fathers. You don’t have the morals I thought you did. Get your lovelife together, will you?

In a nutshell, that’s been the reaction around the world. From Hollywood. The media. Fans. Haters. Twitter.

Award-winning actress Kate Winslet announced this week that she was expecting her third child to her new (and yes, third) husband Ned Rocknroll and then large numbers of people clutched their pearls, screeched “ERMAGERD” and went into meltdown about Kate Winslet’s values or morals or awesome fertility or something.

Here you go, take a look at a few of the comments that have been written about Kate online in the past 48 hours:

“3 children, 3 different dads. Not as classy as I once thought.” “as much as i think this is great news she isn’t setting a very good example for her kids is she really by having yet another child by yet another man.” “She’s untouchable, well she thinks she is and can do whatever she wants “as long as the children are loved”, yeah right Kate, I don’t think so.”

And then of course, the Daily Mail had this to say:

Even by the easy-come, easy-go standards of modern show business, to have chalked up three marriages and three children by three different men, all before you hit 40, is going some … Of course, everyone accepts that there can be youthful mistakes, and that partners can let you down. However, Miss Winslet’s romantic history is so drama-soaked that one starts to wonder why she finds her happy-ever-afters so transient.

You know this over the top reaction by the public and some media reminds me of the reaction Rod Stewart received when he announced he was having a second baby with Penny Lancaster. Hello Rod? That’ll be eight children to five different women! Remember how we all called him a slut? Remember? REMEMBER?????

No, me neither. Because we didn’t. Rod’s a charming rogue. It’s different with Kate. She’s a WOMAN! A woman who has sex with her husbands! And three kids to three different fathers? This is going to screw up my life now because .. oh no, hang on, it doesn’t impact my life at all. But still! Kate’s an irresponsible, desperate woman with no values.

I hate to point out the obvious but unless Kate Winslet is beating her children with her Best Actress Oscar or calling them “stupid, worthless prats” or locking them under her stairs and feeding them a steady diet of crack cocaine, then I think we can safely say they’re fine. She’s fine. The world is fine. The sky is not falling and (drum roll, please) it’s NONE OF OUR BUSINESS.

The morality police thing is getting tired. I’m all for debate and discussion (I work for Mamamia for pete’s sake). I’m all for hearing different points of views about career and politics and parenting and love and all the bits in between. I find it fascinating to read posts from people who make entirely different decisions to me because it never fails to teach me something.