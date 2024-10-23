The moment Kate Winslet brought Kate Ritchie to tears on live radio.

Kate Winslet is a powerful force.

She's outspoken, she's passionate, she's dedicated to uplifting women's voices.

After 30 years in Hollywood, the actress knows women have to be their own biggest advocates in the face of sexism, misogyny and patriarchal industry norms.

For Australian star Kate Ritchie, her words cut deep. In fact, Winslet's mere presence brought Ritchie to tears on national radio this morning.

The British actress appeared on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Nova, to promote her new film LEE, about WWII war correspondent and photojournalist Elizabeth Lee Miller.

After discussing the power of the female lead, the pair had a heart to heart as Ritchie opened up about her own experiences in the spotlight.

"I just want to thank you for the conversations that you have, and that you continue to have, about body image. And I guess we've had very different careers, but what we do have in common is that we somewhat grew up in the public eye. I grew up on a television show," Ritchie began.

Kate Winslet's presence sparked tears for radio host Kate Ritchie. Image: Instagram.

The former Home & Away star said seeing Winslet be a staunch advocate for women and girls in the entertainment industry has been powerful.

"I think that intrinsic… we've always known that it's not okay, but it's been it's a really hard conversation to have, and it's hard to sometimes stand up and say this does not make me feel good, and it's not okay for you to speak that way and someone of your caliber to hear you. I hope you know the value of you having these conversations because it makes me and I'm sure millions of other willing women what's happening to me," she said, wiping tears from her face.

Winslet, of course, had the perfect response.

"Well, that's really very kind. And what I will say is that I think women are getting better at standing up for each other as well as standing up for ourselves," she told Ritchie.

"And that's where [my character] Lee Miller added to how I feel about these important things, of not body shaming, and of women using their voices in ways that are grounded, graceful and integral to who they are. We don't need to shout about it," she continued.

"You know, Lee Miller, what's interesting? She could have been full of malice and vengeance. She suffered a terrible trauma as a child, and she refused to let that thing define her. But what it did do was it gave her this very powerful streak of injustice. Lee Miller, 80 years ago, was already redefining femininity to mean resilience and power and compassion and strength, and those are the values by which I live my life. I know that my sisters do, my friends do. It is how we're raising our daughters today, and hopefully we are paving a way for them to stand shoulder to shoulder and look out for one another.

"And I think compassion, especially now, is the most important thing that we can show to one another and to the to the greater world. "

Watch their tearful exchange below. Listen to the full show here.

Feature Image: Nova.