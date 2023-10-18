The moment between Kate Richie and Maggie Dent that you're not supposed to talk about.

Women are very tired of having to carry the mental load for their loved ones.

There is the never-ending 'to-do' list of work or domestic chores that permanently cycles through our minds, the worry about loved ones, and the inner critic that constantly reminds us of all the things we might have done wrong 10 years ago.

It can be hard to switch off from this demanding voice, and the bigger our responsibilities or families; the greater the mental load can be. And this truth is hard for some of the men, husbands and dads in our lives to full understand or appreciate.

Well-loved Aussie actor and broadcaster, Kate Ritchie, ended up in tears yesterday on her evening radio show 'Witzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie' after parenting expert, Maggie Dent, spoke about the mental load for women and the difference for men.

The segment has since gone viral on social media as women comment on and share Maggie's incredibly relatable words.

Watch Maggie Dent chat on the Fity and Wippa with Kate Ritchie radio show. Post continues below.



Video via Instagram @kateritchieofficial

"Can I show the slight difference between mums and dads?" Maggie says to the Nova hosts Kate Ritchie, Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli in the studio.