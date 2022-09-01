"I'm not very high maintenance": Every tip we picked up from Kate Moss' beauty routine.

Kate Moss. She's a cultural icon. One of the most recognisable faces in the world, the legendary British supermodel was the original 'party girl' of the 90s and early noughties.

But the 48-year-old's rise to fame truly couldn't be more different to the wholesome lifestyle she leads today, out in the English Cotswolds.

As part of Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, the British model has shared her entire beauty routine - from skin and makeup to hair and self-care - along with the details of her newest business venture.

And in true Kate Moss style, the whole thing just absolutely oozes 'cool girl'.

Here are seven things we learned about Kate Moss' beauty routine.

She's launched her own lifestyle brand.

Following the same suit as many other famous models (such as Miranda Kerr and Naomi Watts), Kate Moss has now launched her own wellness brand.

It's a six-piece collection, which includes a line-up of beauty and self-care products.

"I'm very excited to tell you about my new brand - it's called Cosmoss," she shared, sipping on a pink tea - part of her brand's offering.

"It wakes you up, it's good for alkalising your system and [I drink it] instead of lemon water - which is apparently very bad for your teeth. It's delicious."

Talking about what inspired her foray into the wellness world, she said, "Somebody approached me after [they] heard about my change in lifestyle. I've been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier."

"I was really interested because that's what I was doing with my life. I was taking better care of myself. I was trying new things - all of the stuff that can make you feel more grounded and balanced," she explained. "So, that's what I wanted to bring to my products."

She now wears sunscreen every day, thanks to her daughter.

If there's one important takeaway we should all learn from Moss' beauty routine, it's that it's never too late to start wearing sunscreen. It's the number one best thing you can do for your skin, after all.

And thanks to her 19-year-old daughter Lila, Moss is now finally on board.

"This is new to my regime, sunscreen," said Moss. "My daughter tells me off all the time, [saying] 'Mummy you have to wear sunscreen'. I do know it's important."

Her sunscreen of choice? One you can just grab at the chemist - La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+, $30.86.

She's a fan of a cult lip mask.

Like every good beauty afficionado, Moss is also now a fan of the cult Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $31.

The model said this was another recommendation from her daughter, who first introduced her to it. "It's a sleep mask, but it's so good."

Slathering it on her lips, she adds, "Lila probably has more of a skin routine than I do, but she's very good at makeup and things."

She likes to ingest her CBD facial oil.

Alongside her tea, Moss' beauty elixir of choice is the Cosmoss Golden Nectar CBD facial oil - a rejuvenating antioxidant oil that she drops under her tongue.

She speaks to its anti-inflammatory and stress-relieving benefits, explaining that it can either be ingested or applied topically.

"It's made from a plant in Greece, and it's called the ears of eels, which I thought just sounded magical in itself."

Rubbing it on her hands and chest, she said, "You can put it on your hands, on your skin - anywhere on your body, basically."

She prefers using concealer over foundation.

When it comes to her base makeup, Moss keeps things pretty simple and pared back during the day.

"I'd have to say I'm not very high maintenance when it comes to doing my own makeup," she said. "During the day, I keep it pretty basic."

Rather than reaching for foundation, she uses a couple of spots of concealer to camouflage areas of concern.

"I use two different colours of concealer," said Moss. Her weapon of choice? The new , $49.

She spots the formula around her chin and nose, using a beauty sponge to blend it all in. She then uses the lighter shade of concealer underneath her eyes, before using Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette, $102, to add a touch of colour to her face.

She's grown more adventurous with makeup.

When it comes to her 'going out' look, Moss takes more risks these days, especially with her eye makeup.

"I've always liked makeup, but I was kind of from the days of grunge. So it was black eyeliner, and then some lipstick patted on the cheek. Now I'm a bit more adventurous," she shared.

She curls her lashes with the popular Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler, $36, and fills in her brows with Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows, $39, before applying a lip tint. She goes on to say that her makeup skills have come a long way.

"When I was young and started doing shows, I would sit down to have my makeup done. And then I kind of saw all the other models going off to the bathroom - and I thought, what are they doing? And I followed them in and they would be retouching their own makeup, which I didn't know how to do at the time."

"But the girls would change their whole face. That would definitely not happen now. You'd get in so much trouble."

The secret to her iconic hair.

In true Kate Moss style, she doesn't leave the house without touching up her perfectly undone hair.

Before she heads out the door, she said she always reaches for one particular product from her hairstylist Sam McKnight - Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, $49.

She sprays the texture mist throughout her hair, massaging it into her scalp.

"He said he made it for me because my hair was always a little bit shabby looking."

God, she's cool.

Feature image: YouTube/Vogue