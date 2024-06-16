The meaning behind Princess Catherine's look at Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales made a statement at Trooping The Colour this year to mark her first public royal event in six months.

Kate Middleton, 42, joined the royal family at King Charles' official birthday parade in London after she announced in March she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

For her long-awaited return, the queen-in-waiting wore a white Jenny Packham dress with a black trim and ribbon bow on the neckline. For those familiar with the Princess of Wales' wardrobe, it's not actually a new piece — but an upcycled version of an outfit she wore years prior.

She paired the dress with a black-and-white hat by Philip Treacy, a matching striped bow to the right side of her collar and an Irish Guards Regimental Brooch on the left.

The royal also added Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore Pearl Stud Earrings which we've seen on her multiple times, including at Prince Louis' christening in 2018. ﻿

We first saw the Princess of Wales wear the Jenny Packham dress in 2022 to mark another special occasion — during the King's coronation weekend.

By choosing something "last worn for such an important moment for the King, it is a nod of support and honour for the monarch on his official birthday," reports The Telegraph UK.

Kate Middleton at Trooping The Colour 2024. Image: Getty.

Kate Middleton previously wore the same Jenny Packham dress from Trooping The Colour 2024 back in 2022 during the King's Coronation weekend.

The Princess of Wales' attendance was uncertain leading up to Trooping the Colour.

She confirmed she would be there just one day earlier, sharing a new photo and an update on her ongoing cancer treatment on social media.

"I'm looking forward to attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," the royal said in her note — making it clear that despite her attendance, she would not be returning to her duties anytime soon.

Princess Kate also shared her "hope to join a few public engagements over the summer," but it depends on whether she feels able and is cleared by her medical support team.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she said.

The Princess added: "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Kate Middleton at Trooping The Colour 2024. Image: Getty.

While royal fans certainly have their fingers crossed to see more of her in the coming months, they are also turned towards King Charles who is also receiving outpatient treatment for cancer.

The monarch returned to public-facing duties in April, but Buckingham Palace previously announced the 75-year-old would participate in the festivities in a different way this year, in consideration of his cancer treatment.

While Princess William, Princess Royal Anne and Prince Edward rode horseback, King Charles rode towards the back of the guard procession in the Scottish State Coach alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

More than 1250 soldiers and hundreds of horses and musicians united for Trooping the Colour to continue the tradition of celebrating a monarch's birthday since 1748. The event is usually held in June, regardless of when the reigning monarch's birthday might be (in hopes of parade-friendly weather).

All in all, it seemed to go off without a hitch considering Prince Louis displayed his usual cheeky antics while watching the parade alongside his family and the royals still made their annual balcony appearance to watch the Red Arrows flypast.

