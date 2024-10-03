Kate Middleton is back, baby.

Kate Middleton is officially back in action!

After months of focusing on her health and finishing chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales has made her triumphant return to public life—and she's doing it in true Kate style, with the warmth and grace that remind us why she's so beloved.

This week, Kate was spotted at Windsor Castle for a heartwarming meeting with 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton, who is currently battling a rare and aggressive tumour.

Invited by Prince William to capture moments from an investiture ceremony, Liz's day was made even more special when Kate shared an emotional embrace with her, a touching moment between two women who understand the journey of cancer all too well.

Looking radiant in a chic burgundy suit, Kate was all smiles in what marked her first public appearance since announcing that she is cancer-free.

While the meeting with Liz wasn't an official engagement, it was a moment that quickly captured the hearts of royal fans and was shared across social media.

Image: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a heartfelt message alongside photos of the event, writing: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both."

Liz, who was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January and has created a photography 'bucket list', couldn't contain her excitement after the encounter.

"Such lovely, genuine and kind people. I'm over the moon that my family had this experience," she shared on her own social media, clearly touched by the kindness shown by both William and Kate.

Image: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

This is just one part of Kate's gradual return to royal duties following her battle with cancer.

Last month, in an emotional video shared with the world, Kate opened up about how her health journey had shifted her perspective on life.

The video, which shows William, Kate and their children displaying a level of warmth and affection to which we're rarely granted access, features narration by the princess herself, thanking the public for its ongoing support and revealing that the past year has been "incredibly tough".

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Image: YouTube/The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Shots of the children laughing and playing around with their parents are interspersed with footage of Will and Kate embracing, lying affectionately on a picnic rug together, her head on his shoulder, hands entwined.

"My health struggles have reminded me, above all, to be grateful for the love and support around me," she said.

"It's given me a new perspective on everything."

She also touched on the importance of taking her recovery one day at a time, saying, "Although I've finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children. Image: YouTube/The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Despite the challenges, Kate has said she's excited asbout gradually returning to her public role.

"I am looking forward to being back at work and undertaking more public engagements in the coming months," she said, giving fans hope that we'll be seeing more of her soon.

Royal insiders have noted that Kate is prioritising engagements that are close to her heart—whether that's her ongoing dedication to early childhood development or her love for the arts.

Recently, she was spotted at a ballet performance in London, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts: "Congratulations and thank you to [English National Ballet] and [Sadler's Wells] for the wonderfully powerful, moving, and inspiring performance of Akram Khan's Giselle. Creativity at its best!"

While the princess has been slowly stepping back into the spotlight, her appearances have been carefully chosen and deeply personal, much like her recent meeting with Liz.

It's clear that this is a new chapter for the Princess of Wales—one filled with gratitude, grace, and a renewed sense of purpose.Image: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales