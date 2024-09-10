The one detail we missed in Kate Middleton's 'cancer free' video.

'Astonishingly intimate' and 'unprecedented in its personal nature' are just some of the phrases being splashed across headlines today as Catherine, Princess of Wales has shared a three-minute video announcing her completion of chemotherapy treatment for cancer, nine months on from her diagnosis.

The video, shot by filmmaker Will Warr in the woods around the Cambridges' Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, indeed marks a stark departure from the formal, slightly wooden communiqués that have come before.

It is, in many ways, the antithesis of the controversial and seemingly hastily-orchestrated Mother's Day image the couple shared to their official Instagram account earlier this year. It led to several international image agencies taking the rare step of warning clients about using the images, due to their belief it had been manipulated.

The video, which shows William, Kate and their children displaying a level of warmth and affection to which we're rarely granted access, features narration by the princess herself, thanking the public for its ongoing support and revealing that the past year has been "incredibly tough".

Shots of the children laughing and playing around with their parents are interspersed with footage of Will and Kate embracing, lying affectionately on a picnic rug together, her head on his shoulder, hands entwined.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children. Image: YouTube/The Prince and Princess of Wales.