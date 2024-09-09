Kate Middleton is officially 'cancer free'. But she says her recovery is far from over.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has finished her chemotherapy and is finally ready to talk about how her journey with cancer has reshaped her, as well as the greater royal family.

Her announcement today came in a beautifully packaged short film, featuring three minutes of movie-quality footage of her immediate family — Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis — laughing and enjoying the final moments of summer in nature.

The three minute long film was narrated by Middleton, who took this moment to let the public know what these last few months away from the spotlight have truly been like for her.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she began.

Middleton, who has never confirmed what form of cancer she has been battling, was honest about the shock and anxiety many people with cancer face when diagnosed with the disease.

"Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we've had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

Kate's narration was broken up with clips of the children.

Her eldest Prince George jokes around in front of the camera. "Is this filming?" he asks.

His younger siblings are with him, laughing and enjoying the warm weather. Even the family's sweet black cocker spaniel, Lupo, bred from Kate Middleton's mother's dog makes an appearance.

"This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted, of simply loving and being loved," the Princess continued.

While Middleton did not use the term remission, she did say that her goal now is to remain 'cancer free'.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

It's clear that while the cancer may be gone, Middleton's still in the process of recouperating.

Of course, with Middleton's time away from the public spotlight has come a lot of questions about her future integration back into royal life.

While she has touched on her return, Middleton makes no promises of the frequency of her public appearances, as she continues to adjust to life after chemotherapy.

"I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she said. "Despite all that's gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

It's clear that this has been a transformative period for Middleton, and that this video is just a confirmation that her experience with cancer has reshaped her worldview and approach to life, including her royal life.

Middleton also took a moment to thank the public and her doting husband Prince William, for their support at this time.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we've received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time, everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," she said.

She also left a final note to those that have walked in her shoes, and been diagnosed with cancer themselves.

"To all those who continue their own cancer journey. I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand, out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright."

Watch Kate Middleton's video in full here.

Feature Image: Prince and Princess of Wales