Kate Middleton is officially 'cancer free'. But she says her recovery is far from over.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has finished her chemotherapy and is finally ready to talk about how her journey with cancer has reshaped her, as well as the greater royal family.

Her announcement today came in a beautifully packaged short film, featuring three minutes of movie-quality footage of her immediate family — Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis — laughing and enjoying the final moments of summer in nature.

The three minute long film was narrated by Middleton, who took this moment to let the public know what these last few months away from the spotlight have truly been like for her.