Silent 'Queen Kate' has become the ideal royal. It wasn't always like this.

She doesn't complain, and she doesn't explain.

She stands by her man.

She doesn't spill tea, figuratively speaking (or literally, judging by her immaculate outfits).

She's the figurehead of 18 different charities and organisations.

She turns up to whatever rainy corner of Britain is required with a polite smile, an engaging line of small talk and a seemingly bottomless capacity to receive tiny teddy bears and bunches of wilting flowers.

She kisses babies and hugs toddlers.

She's raising an heir and two spares with her hands as on as royal hands get.

She has really nice hair.

Catherine, the Princess Of Wales, is surely the perfect royal.

Case in point #1: The coverage of this weekend's coronation. Arriving at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning looking like Britannia – the representation of Great Britain in warrior goddess form – with her cloak and her designer headpiece and her solemn, respectful air, the world’s media swooned.

Sublime. Iconic. The headlines say.

The Future Of The Monarchy Is Assured.

The Perfect Queen In Waiting.

