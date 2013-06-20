Fluff: Royal baby details revealed.

entertainment

1. Royal baby details revealed.

Clarence House have revealed details about the soon-to-be delivered Royal baby but don’t expected a detailed report on Kate’s birth plan – although she is hoping for a natural birth.

Officials have said Prince William will attend the birth and it’s expected to take place at the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital where Princess Diana also gave birth to Prince William and Harry.

And even though it was widely reported that Kate had let slip she was having a boy, an official confirms the couple have not found out the sex.

As for when we’ll find out, “The public will be told once she has settled in her room in the early stages of labor, the spokesman said, anticipating that this would be within an hour of her arrival at the hospital,” the official said.

2. Meanwhile, Brad’s son Maddox has made his movie debut – in a VERY confronting role. Would you let your 11-year-old do THIS?

3. Brad Pitt yodels, obviously.

The question is not, why is Brad Pitt yodelling but wouldn’t Brad Pitt be yodelling?

The 49-year-old actor joined late night talk show host, Jimmy Fallon in a skit which saw them having a conversation via yodels (okay, they are both lip-syncing) on a New York rooftop. Fallon congratulated Pitt on his new movie World War Z and participated in a double yodel which has apparently never been done before. Or something.

4. Charlie Sheen has fired Selma Blair from Anger Management. And you won’t believe why. Read the details here.

5. Memo to everyone: Miley Cyrus is not a Disney star anymore.

You might not have heard yet but Miley Cyrus is no Hannah Montana anymore. If the new razored haircut didn’t already give it away her new music for “We Can’t Stop” might.

The video features 20-year-old Cyrus: writhing on a bed in white spandex, booty jiggling or “twerking”, tongue pashing a barbie doll in a pool, girl-on-girl wrestling and smoke coming out of her crotch, natch.

And as all cool music videos have these days, it features a bunch of nonsensical props like giant soft toys, a skull made out of french fries and bread – lots of bread.

6. “(I Wanna) Channing All over Your Tatum” might just be the funniest music video clip we’ve watched all week. See it here.

7. Politicians walk the red carpet at the Mid-winter ball.

In what is Canberra’s equivalent of a school formal, politicians, staffers and the media have all had a jolly old time – bet it wasn’t awkward in the slightest – at the Mid-Winter ball.
PM Julia Gillard and her partner, Tim Mathieson.
Tony Abbott tweeted: 'About to head to tonight's press gallery #midwinterball. Looking forward to a good night in aid of good causes.'
Kevin and Jessica Rudd.
Julie Bishop.
PM Julia Gillard tweeted: 'What do you mean I'm not allowed to go to the #MidWinterBall?
Peter Garrett.
Latika Bourke tweeted: 'Happy midwinter ball y'all'
Peter Whish-Wilson (@senatorsurfer) tweeted this picture with Christine Milne.
@MarkCoultonMP tweeted this snap.
Channel 7 Canberra reporter, Mia Greves, posted this picture with Canberra Times Reporter, Jenna Clarke, on Instagram.
@tinawheeze on Instagram
9 News Journalist @kerrieyaxley on Instagram
@karenjane on Instagram
@xx_Alexandra on Instagram
@sammylyneham shared this picture of MC Bob Downe on Instagram

 

8. Heather Locklear has revealed she dumped Tom Cruise after just one date. Click here for the embarrassing (and hilarious) reason why.

9. What you think your kids will look like …. before you actually have kids.

Ready for a chuckle? We stumbled across this hilarious Pinterest folder, My Imaginary Well-Dressed Toddler Daughter, by user Tiffany, who takes images of children’s fashion editorials and makes her own commentary.

“Friends, I’d like to introduce you to someone very special – my imaginary well-dressed toddler daughter. Her name is Quinoa, and I found her on Pinterest, begging me to give her an imaginary home filled with designer clothing and incredible lighting,” Tiffany said.
One day Quinoa wore a sewing basket on her head to school as a joke, and the next day all the kids were wearing one.
Someday I will have to break it to Quinoa that not everybody has a designer wardrobe and photo-ready lighting.
Once, while vacationing in France, Quinoa and her friends car-jacked a Volkswagen and headed out for a picnic. Silly kids!
When I asked Quinoa what was on the horizon, she stared at it and said, 'Chambray.'
If you're going to wear an oversized coat, wear oversized glasses to balance it out. - Quinoa
While Quinoa rejects the idea of harems, she delights in the idea of harem pants.

10. Playboy Slovenia photoshop fail. 

Oh look, the covergirl on Playboy Slovenia appears to missing her ladybits.
Katy Perry with two left hands
American Apparel photoshop original
American Apparel photoshop fail
Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine
Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo
Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine
Bikini legs photoshop fail
Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed
Demi Moore missing a hip
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI
Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire
Hot dog fingers
This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body
Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero
Jennifer Anniston before and after
Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping
Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
Karlie adding weight to a model
Another Karlie photoshop fail
Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back
Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers
Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine
Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine
Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine
Keira Knightly redone by Chanel
Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in
Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine
Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine
Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue
Lauren Graham missing her neck
Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs
Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on
Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine
Online shop model's levitating hand
Online shop photoshop fail
This model missing a limb
Online store photoshop fail
Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion
Prince William has suddenly got black hair
Rachel Bilson out of proportion
SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers
Suave body wash model has been
Jeans photoshop fail
Target ad with one too many arms
Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover
Victoria Secrets model missing thighs
VIntage Reserve photoshop fail
Vintage Reserve photoshop fail
Vogue cover model missing part of her arm
Walmart bikini painted on
Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed
Scarlett Johansson for D&G
This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?
It's twins? It's not.
Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.
When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2
Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?
On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...
Jessica Alba, is that you?
The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...
Mexico Vogue's March issue.
Where's her arm?
Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..
Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.
Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..
Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?

Via Hurricane Vanessa.

