Fluff: Royal baby details revealed.

1. Royal baby details revealed.

Clarence House have revealed details about the soon-to-be delivered Royal baby but don’t expected a detailed report on Kate’s birth plan – although she is hoping for a natural birth.

Officials have said Prince William will attend the birth and it’s expected to take place at the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital where Princess Diana also gave birth to Prince William and Harry.

And even though it was widely reported that Kate had let slip she was having a boy, an official confirms the couple have not found out the sex.

As for when we’ll find out, “The public will be told once she has settled in her room in the early stages of labor, the spokesman said, anticipating that this would be within an hour of her arrival at the hospital,” the official said.

2. Meanwhile, Brad’s son Maddox has made his movie debut – in a VERY confronting role. Would you let your 11-year-old do THIS?

3. Brad Pitt yodels, obviously.

The question is not, why is Brad Pitt yodelling but wouldn’t Brad Pitt be yodelling?

The 49-year-old actor joined late night talk show host, Jimmy Fallon in a skit which saw them having a conversation via yodels (okay, they are both lip-syncing) on a New York rooftop. Fallon congratulated Pitt on his new movie World War Z and participated in a double yodel which has apparently never been done before. Or something.

5. Memo to everyone: Miley Cyrus is not a Disney star anymore.



You might not have heard yet but Miley Cyrus is no Hannah Montana anymore. If the new razored haircut didn’t already give it away her new music for “We Can’t Stop” might.