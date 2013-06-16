entertainment

The Kate Middleton Effect: the 5 frocks that broke the internet.

 

 

 

By NICKY CHAMP

So you may have noticed that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton (are we still calling her that?), is pregnant and due to deliver the Royal offspring next month.

Of course I’m being facetious here, not only is ‘Royal Baby fever’ sweeping Britain nay, the planet, Kate’s fashion choices remain to be some of the most scrutinised in the world. And the most sought after.

The so-called Kate Effect began the moment she donned that stunning Issa navy blue wrap dress when the couple announced their engagement in 2010, prompting a near-immediate sellout.

And the phenomenon certainly hasn’t slowed down now Kate’s moved on to maternity smocks and frocks. The internet is abuzz with her latest blue dress – a scoop neck jersey maternity dress from online retailer ASOS.

The style has sold thousands of units since she was spotted wearing it while shopping for nursery furniture in Chelsea last week and good news – unlike many of her other dresses – it’s still available and it’s now on sale (GO! RUN!) for a thrifty $30.66.

1. ASOS Maternity Belted Dress With Scoop Neck $30.66.

CLICK HERE TO BUY IT NOW. 

Due to the new-found popularity of the jersey dress ASOS have announced they will be expanding the colours available in the range, which is currently available in navy, cream and orange.

2. Topshop polka-dot dress.

While attending a tour of the Warner Bros. film studio with Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, Kate wore a $76 polka-dot Topshop dress with Ralph Lauren jacket. A stampede ensued, within hours of her visit, the printed frock was completely sold out both online and in stores.

3. Max Mara Wrap Dress.

Kate wore this patterned Max Mara wrap dress when she visited the Hope House Action on Addiction in London to meet with women in recovery during what was her second public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. The style went on sale for $195 at Matches and was also snapped up within hours.

4. Camel Shola Bandage Dress by Reiss

When the Duchess chose to wear this $370 camel coloured bandage dress by high-street label Reiss when meeting President Obama and the First Lady it took just one hour to completely sell out online.

Kate also wore a two-year-old white Reiss dress from her own wardrobe for her official engagement photograph, taken by Mario Testino in January 2011, the brand’s website crashed and company thereafter sold one dress every minute. The Kate Effect meant that the company’s profits doubled that year.

5. Issa blue wrap dress

Ah, the dress that started the phenomenon. It was rumoured that the style has been so popular for the brand that they struggled to keep up with demand and were on the verge of bankruptcy – a rumour that was later dispelled.

The brand has now released the style in maternity version available on Blossom Mother and Child. It will set you back a hefty $600 and it is dry clean only – so, probably not one for second-time mums then.

Click through the gallery for the best of Kate’s maternity style:
Kate Middleton in a peach Jenny Packham dress at a children's hospice.
Kate Middleton wearing a $30 ASOS wrap dress while shopping for nursery furniture in Chelsea, London.
Kate Middleton wearing a $76 polka dot Topshop dress at a Warner Bros event in London..
The Duchess of Cambridge attends The Art Room Reception at the National Portrait Gallery
Charles, Camilla and Kate at Queen Elizabeth II's annual summer garden party on May 22 in a lemon-yellow Emilia Wickstead coat dress.
Kate in the 'Sophia' dress by Erdem to launch a counseling program at Willows Primary School in Manchester.
Kate Middleton stunning in a bright red Versace coat.
Kate Middleton in a cream-coloured coat at Clare Charity Centre in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, England.
The Duchess a blue Malene Birger coat at the unveiling of a new subway at London's Baker Street Underground.
At a scout training day dressed in a Barbour coat, blue skinny jeans, Le Chameau Vierzon Nord boots, and a Scouts neckerchief.
Kate Middleton at a Scouts ceremony at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton in a MaxMara wrap dress
Kate in a brown Hobbs coat
Kate Middleton on the Swiss slopes
Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony
Kate Middleton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony
Kate Middleton leaving the hospital
Kate's hair: Before and after.
Kate's £1,400 silk pleated Mulberry ‘Cabbage’ dress
The Daily Mail compared Kate's hair and dress to Princess Diana's in this photo
Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara
Kate at the opening of Commonwealth Street, Honiara
Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.
Will laying a wreath at the Pride of the Nation memorial to the WWII Scouts and Coastwatchers.
William and Kate dancing on the island of Tuvalu
William and Kate in Singapore
Kate in a navy blue Mulberry frock as she arrives in the tiny village of Marau on the Solomon Islands.
In a yellow Jaeger dress.
Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.
Kate wearing traditional clothing provided by her hosts.
Kate arriving in the Soloman Islands.
The Duchess in Kuala Lumpur
Kate Middleton in the Alexander McQueen gown everyone's talking about.
Looks like the scene of a movie. The princess in another Jenny Packham dress.
Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift dress. Cue wardrobe envy.
Kate in Jenny Packham
Even Wills got into the act with a complementary tie.
Classic.
Kate wearing a kimono-style dress by Jenny Packham + signiture nude pumps.
In an Alexander McQueen suit, while she tries her hand at some mechanical work.
Again, in the Alexander McQueen suit.
Kate in Singapore
Kate in the stunning Prabal Gurung shift and a Jenny Packham frock.
The Duchess looking royal in a white gown by Alexander McQueen.
Wearing Singapore-based label Raoul.
Matching waves.
Kate and WIlliam attend a premiere of Disney film Nature Cats in London.
She wore this hat, created by milliner Jane Corbett, to a Christmas service.
Within 24 hours of announcing their engagement, the blue dress Kate Middleton was wearing -a £385 Issa dress -completely sells out at Harvey Nichols in London.
kaewilliamring-420x0.jpg
katewilliam1-420x0.jpg
katewilliam-200x0.jpg
340x_royalengagement1.jpg
Prince William & Kate Middleton's wedding invitation
prince_william_kate_middleton_april28newsnec.jpg
rw_kateincar.jpg
29_royalwedding_katepippa.jpg
Kate changed into another Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen design for the evening festivities at Buckingham palace
kate-2.png
