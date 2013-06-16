The Kate Middleton Effect: the 5 frocks that broke the internet.

By NICKY CHAMP

So you may have noticed that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton (are we still calling her that?), is pregnant and due to deliver the Royal offspring next month.

Of course I’m being facetious here, not only is ‘Royal Baby fever’ sweeping Britain nay, the planet, Kate’s fashion choices remain to be some of the most scrutinised in the world. And the most sought after.

The so-called Kate Effect began the moment she donned that stunning Issa navy blue wrap dress when the couple announced their engagement in 2010, prompting a near-immediate sellout.

And the phenomenon certainly hasn’t slowed down now Kate’s moved on to maternity smocks and frocks. The internet is abuzz with her latest blue dress – a scoop neck jersey maternity dress from online retailer ASOS.

The style has sold thousands of units since she was spotted wearing it while shopping for nursery furniture in Chelsea last week and good news – unlike many of her other dresses – it’s still available and it’s now on sale (GO! RUN!) for a thrifty $30.66.

1. ASOS Maternity Belted Dress With Scoop Neck $30.66.

Due to the new-found popularity of the jersey dress ASOS have announced they will be expanding the colours available in the range, which is currently available in navy, cream and orange.

2. Topshop polka-dot dress.

While attending a tour of the Warner Bros. film studio with Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, Kate wore a $76 polka-dot Topshop dress with Ralph Lauren jacket. A stampede ensued, within hours of her visit, the printed frock was completely sold out both online and in stores.