Kate Bosworth just took the crown for the most confusing celebrity breakup announcement.

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish's break-up statement was so carefully crafted that I had to read it three times to understand that it was referring to the end of their relationship.

Posting to Instagram on Friday, Bosworth announced the end of her marriage to Polish, while simultaneously expressing her deep love for the director.

"The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago," the actor wrote.

"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great unknown," she continued.

"What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely."

Bosworth added that they both "have never been so enamoured and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate."

"Together, over the last 10 years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now," she continued.

"In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands."

The 38-year-old explained that she will keep in touch with Polish as they are working on a project together.

"We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation," she explained.

"Our greatest honour has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution."

Bosworth and Polish's joint separation announcement comes after 10 years together.

The pair first started dating in mid-2011 after Polish directed the actor in the film Big Sur.

They later announced their engagement in August 2012, before getting married on August 31, 2013, in Montana.

After they began dating, Bosworth became step-mother to Polish's 23-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, Jasper.

"At the beginning, I didn’t want to do anything wrong," Bosworth told Vogue in May 2020.

"When I met Jasper, I was 28, and I still felt like a kid myself. I was so excited; I didn’t feel fearful, I was incredibly thrilled to have her in my life. But I didn’t want to make a misstep, that I remember."

Bosworth and Polish's split follows a long line of amicable celebrity break-ups.

It's a trend which undoubtedly began with Gwyneth Paltrow’s invention of the term 'conscious uncoupling'.

In 2014, Paltrow announced the end of her marriage to Coldplay singer Chris Martin. But the famous couple did not simply break up.

Instead, according to Paltrow's statement on her website Goop, the pair 'consciously uncoupled'.

The couple's 'conscious uncoupling' kick-started what now seems to be the norm in celebrity break-ups.

Ever since, Hollywood couples have taken charge of the news cycle, attempting to put a stop to the inevitable rumours by releasing an overwhelmingly positive public statement, proclaiming that "nothing has changed" and "our love has never been stronger".

Seven years on from Paltrow's announcement, celebrities are getting even more creative with their break-ups.

And while the Goop founder may have created her very own term to describe her split, Kate Bosworth just took the shiny split statement to the next level with her poetic take on 'uncoupling'.

It begs the question. What ever happened to the simple "irreconcilable differences?" And where the heck will celebrity break up statements go from here?

