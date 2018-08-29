Karl Stefanovic's mum just reacted to the "inflammatory" claims made by ex-wife Cassandra.

Karl Stefanovic‘s mum Jenny has responded to Cassandra Thorburn’s claims the family have had “practically no contact” with Karl’s three children since their divorce in a cryptic birthday post to the couple’s eldest son, Jackson.

Earlier this month, Karl Stefanovic’s ex-wife Cassandra, whom he split from in 2016 after 21 years of marriage, said she felt that her and her children; Jackson 19, Ava, 13, and River, 11, were “dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life.”

“Last year, I declared that Karl really was dead to me, a man I no longer know, but the children still have their father,” the 47-year-old told The Australian Women’s Weekly

“The flip-side of that is I feel like we’re dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life,” she added.

The Instagram pic of a birthday card, which Jenny posted for Jackson’s 19th birthday on Tuesday, is captioned: “Happy 19th birthday Jackson. l hope you have a great day celebrating while overseas. I really hope the universe is able to get you see my/our wishes. Love you heaps Jackson Little nanny.”

In a comment below the post, Jenny has tagged Jackson but he is yet to respond.

After Cassandra’s revealing interview, a spokesperson for the Stefanovic family responded in a statement to The Fix.

“We are disappointed Cass would claim such inflammatory suggestions that we have alienated Karl’s children from our family,” the statement read.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Karl regularly co-parents his children and has his loving family around them.”

The statement ended with a comment on the family’s “continual love and support for the children” while custody and financial matters are heard before the Family Court.

“Family is often compromised when parents go through a painful divorce and we do our best to continue our love and support for the children,” it read.

The Today host is engaged to 33-year-old model Jasmine Yarbrough, amid rumours they have already tied the knot in secret.