Karl Stefanovic listed everything he lost in his divorce live on air, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Karl Stefanovic listed everything he lost in his divorce, live on air.

Karl Stefanovic has opened up about what he lost in his divorce from Cassandra Thorburne live on air this morning, and apparently it's... everything?

On The Kyle and Jackie O Show today, Stefanovic discussed all the things that disappeared during his divorce and moving out of his family home, explaining that the two Logies he won during his time at Nine were "probably at the bottom of Sydney Harbour somewhere".

"I've occasionally said to my daughter, hey listen, in the attic or somewhere have you ever come across any of these things," and of course, she too has no idea.

Other notable missing items include a "collector's edition" XXXX gold can with Karl's face on it, and a VB mini fridge.

So, really important stuff, obviously.

2. Apparently, the whole Farmer Wants A Wife finale was complete bulls**t.

Remember that Farmer Wants A Wife scandal that involved Alex Taylor and Henrietta Moore last year?

You know the one - when Farmer Alex showed up with his runner-up, Henrietta, instead of his chosen girl, Jess Wolfe.

It was wild, we were all very shocked. Only it was actually fake, because apparently the couple were never dating in the first place.

Chatting to The Wash this week, Henrietta explained that she only joined her farmer at the reunion as moral support - nothing more.

“Alex and I were never together. He asked me to come to the final reunion to support him,” she explained.

“Alex and I met up after the show and went for a few dinners which was nice,” she said. “But we were both very aware that we were never going to be together because we are very different. But we did have a connection. We’re just really good friends.

“After the reunion we didn’t see each other for ages, we were never together.”

This obviously came as a shock as it was alluded to that they were a couple in the final episode, although never technically confirmed.

I mean, looking back on this post now, we can see the ambiguity.

Glad to have that cleared up.

3. Jake from MAFS confirms that he cheated on his ex-fiancée, but swears he’s gonna be committed to his new fake marriage.

So it turns out Jake Edwards from Married At First Sight did, in fact, cheat on his fiancée. And we're not sure how his fake wife is going to feel about this.

In case you missed it, rumours have been swirling around that the 32-year-old cheated on his ex fiancée, Paige, after one of her friends told the So Dramatic! podcast that he was cheating on her for months.

"Jake had been cheating on Paige for over three months and at the same time acting like everything was fine, telling her that he loved her and that he can't wait to make her his wife," the friend told host Megan Pustetto.

"Paige found messages to other women on his phone just six weeks before they were due to walk down the aisle. She kicked him out immediately."

Paige also recently edited a bunch of her Instagram posts about Jake, changing captions from, "Amazing night with my boy doing footy the fancy way. So good to have you home" to include edits like, "who knows what you were doing while you were away".

Now, Jake has finally put an end to the speculation, telling Who magazine he did cheat and "it’s probably one of the biggest regrets of my life".

"I was with someone I thought I wanted to spend my life with but there was something missing. Stupidly, I cheated on her with another woman. My behaviour was very poor. It forced me to look at my life. I lost a lot of things because of it: my house, mutual friends and her family. I’m not proud of it," he told the publication.

Jake went on to say that he's going to be faithful to his fake wife Beck Zemek.

When asked what he’ll do differently in his marriage, he responded, "Not to be unfaithful, for starters. I’ve learned a lot about myself over the years. I’m ready to make a real commitment to someone, and I trust that the experts on Married At First Sight have found me my perfect match."

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

4. What Elly Miles relationship with Frazer Neate and Joe Woodbury is like now.

It's been two months since Elly Miles announced her split from Frazer Neate after finding love on The Bachelorette.

Now the 26-year-old has shared that she's no longer on speaking terms with her ex.

"Frazer and I don't talk. Once that was over, it was over and that's the way it's going to stay - we're done," she told Who magazine, adding that her and runner up Joe Woodbury "are still really good mates".

Elly went on to say that she's in no rush to get back into the dating scene and is taking time to focus on herself, which we love to hear.

"I’m very single. I don’t know if I’m ready to get back out there yet. Not that I’m hung up on Frazer or anything like that, but I’m just taking time for me. I’m focusing on myself. I go to the gym, I go to work and I look after myself by eating well. I’m feeling really happy again now though. I’m getting my groove back."

Elly previously confirmed her break-up with Frazer back in December, one month after The Bachelorette finale.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Elly explained that the pair "grew apart after the show".

"I just wanted to pop on here and say a couple of things. I just wanted you to hear it from me. Frazer and I are no longer together. We broke up over the weekend," she began.

"It’s a bit of a quick turnaround, I guess, to go from thinking you’ve found the person you want to be with forever to being single again. I know I'm going to be fine though... I wasn’t happy for a little while there and I know from my end, I gave it absolutely everything I had."

5. The six eyebrow-raising pieces of life advice Julia Morris wants you to follow.

Want to make your life easier?

Julia Morris reckons you only need four simple words.

In a world where every celebrity (and their dog) is releasing a self-help book, the comedian and television presenter has released her very own advice-filled audiobook – Julia Morris Makes It EASY.

"Well, most celebrities in the self-help genre are pretty deluded, and I just thought, you know what, no one's more deluded than me," Morris told Mamamia.

"I had to get involved. I mean, surely there's some cash out there in the self-help area for me," she joked.

The Audible Original, which was released on Tuesday, follows Morris' own brand of self-help advice, which the comedian refers to as the 'EASY' system.

"EASY is an acronym and a system that you can implement in your life," Morris told Mamamia.

"The 'E' in EASY stands for lowering your expectations. So no hopes, no dreams. The most you should expect of yourself is to stand up today. Maybe. You don't have to," she explained.

"The 'A' in EASY stands for armour to arm yourself against other people. It doesn't matter what [other people] say, because it has nothing to do with you. And that will help you build your blind self-confidence. Because if there's one thing that celebrities are well known for, it's their blind self-confidence.

"The 'S' is for... stop doing all the stuff you don't want to do. And one of the ways that you can do that is to say yes to anything people ask you, and then just cancel.

"And the 'Y' is for 'Yipee!' for all the spare time you're going to have when you implement the EASY system."

Makes sense, right?

We asked Julia Morris to apply her EASY system to some of our common life problems. From questionable life hacks to... completely impractical solutions.

