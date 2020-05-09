The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. One week after welcoming baby Harper May, Karl Stefanovic has given his most bizarre interview yet.

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has just given his first interview since he and wife Jasmine Yarbrough welcomed their daughter, Harper May into the world.

And it was interesting, to say the least.

Last night, Karl was was interviewed by Lewie “Dunni” Dunn, host of the controversial Instagram account Brown Cardigan, on Instagram Live.

They discussed how he recently became a dad, that infamous post-Logie interview and then did a shot of whiskey.

And no, he did not get clearance for the latter from Channel Nine.

“I haven’t cleared this with [publicist] Vic [Buchan] at Channel 9 and she’ll probably get very angry, but I’ll have a shot with you,” began Karl.

He explained that since the birth of Harper May, he and Jasmine have had a “very busy week”.

He also explained how he ended up in front of the camera after the Logies.

“It was 4am and we started at 5am. One of my best friends said, ‘We have a very big decision to make tonight, we keep going or we go to sleep?'” he said.

“I said, ‘We should go to bed’. I went to bed and it was a big mistake.”

Karl’s wife Jasmine Yarbrough gave birth to their daughter Harper May on March 2nd.

“I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect,” Stefanovic told Today.

2. “It wasn’t just a bit of fun’: We almost forgot that Shane Warne and Liz Hurley were engaged. But he hasn’t.

Thanks to Shane Warne’s upcoming six-part series, A Week with Warnie, we’ve been reminded of his high profile relationship with UK movie star, Elizabeth Hurley.

The two dated from 2011 to 2013, and after being together for 18 months, became engaged.

“I suppose it was the sporting world meeting her world… It was one of those things where we just collided,” Warne exlpained on the program.

“When she first came to Australia we had been seeing each other for about six months or so, so I didn’t introduce her to my children until it was real and I believed it had a future — it wasn’t just a bit of fun.

“So six months down the track she finally comes to meet the children in Australia and it was an absolute circus. I mean, the next door neighbour’s kids were selling cordial for a buck out the front!

“All sorts of things were happening. They were dropping off golf clubs at the front trying to put her name on them," he shared.

And although their relationship has been over for years, Warne still only has nice things to say.

He finished by sharing, “(I’m) quite sad it’s over because I still care about her deeply and she’s a wonderful person."

A Week With Warnie premieres on Monday at 8pm on Fox Cricket and will run from May 11 to May 17.

3. From Gwyneth to Mila and Ashton: Just all the major celeb cameos in Justin Bieber's new music video.

This week, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande did what any pop star would do in isolation. They released a new song and yep, it's a tune.

Aptly titled 'Stuck With U', the pair dropped their duet on Friday with a socially distanced music video full of celebrity cameos.

Obviously, the blissfully married Bieber and Hailey Bieber made several appearances from their humble mansion. And Grande appears to have used the clip to announce her new relationship with 'luxury real-estate agent' Dalton Gomez.

But a long list of celebrities also took part in the music video, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé and his family, Jaden Smith, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, Chance the Rapper, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Eric Stonestreet, and even Bieber's controversial manager Scooter Braun.

You can watch the full, wholesome video below.



4. Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy fame, has died of complications due to COVID-19.

Magician Roy Horn, famous for being one half of the iconic duo Siegfried & Roy, has died age 75.

The legendary illusionist died of complications from the coronavirus, after testing positive for the disease over a week ago.

Horn passed away on Friday at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, the city where he and his partner on stage and off, Siegried Fischbacher, have performed tens of thousands of live magic shows over the course of thier illustrious career.

Fischbacher, who was Horn's domestic partner, said in a statement: "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

5. Lily Allen hints she's joined the "engagement club" and let's take a closer look at that ring.

With the United Kingdom in lockdown, Lily Allen has been hunkering down with her two daughters Marnie and Ethel and partner David Harbour.

The singer has shared rare photos of her daughters, aged seven and eight, in isolation, where she is currently homeschooling them due to the coronavirus pandemic. Allen shares her daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Allen began dating Stranger Things actor Harbour last year after splitting from Cooper in 2017.

And although they have only been together for less than a year, fans believe they could now be engaged.

Uploading a photo to her Instagram yesterday, Allen showed off her toned physique in the mirror, alongside the caption, “Daily Mail readers gon’ say it’s Photoshop. I’m ripped don’t @ me.”

But her followers quickly noticed that there was something even more interesting to look at in the photo: the diamond ring on her finger.

Feature image: Instagram/@karlstefanovic