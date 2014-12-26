News
The Voice Australia winner, Karise Eden, gives birth on Christmas Eve.

Congratulations to the new mum.

Karise Eden has received a little early Christmas present, giving birth to a healthy baby boy on Christmas Eve. The 22-year-old singer made the announcement via Facebook yesterday.

And yes, in classic celebrity fashion the baby boy's name is a unique one: Blayden.

The winner of The Voice 2012 had somewhat slipped off our radar since she won the competition two years ago. But in September she surprised many by announcing fans could expect a new album AND a new baby by the end of the year.

No pictures of the bub yet but we'll update you when the time comes.

