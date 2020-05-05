Within weeks, reality TV star Kara Keough lost her newborn son and her father.

This post deals with infant death, and may be triggering for some readers.

The last month of Kara Keough Bosworth’s life has been marked by unimaginable loss.

In the space of mere weeks, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has lost her newborn son and her 64-year-old father.

On Saturday, the US reality TV star announced the death of her father, Matt Keough, less than four weeks after her newborn baby passed away following birth complications.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” the 32-year-old shared on Instagram alongside a collections of images of her and her father.

“Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends,” she wrote. “You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now.”

Just three weeks earlier, Kara – who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough – had shared the devastating news that her newborn son had passed away.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am… During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Just last week, she posted an emotional tribute remembering her late son, McCoy, and grieving for the life she had imagined to live if he had survived.

“You would have been three weeks old today. You would be ‘waking up’ and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two,” Kara wrote alongside a photo of her son in her arms, alongside her husband, Kyle Bosworth. The couple also share daughter Decker Kate, who is four years old.

“My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now. Daddy would be sending texts to his football buddies about how our giant baby boy could probably already out-lift them.

“We would be laughing that you never fit into newborn diapers, not even for one day. I’d be exhausted, leaking, and happy.

Instead… we’re missing you.

“To all my fellow ‘instead’ mamas… thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this. He didn’t, but we have to. And we will.”

Kara’s brother, Shane Keough, also posted about their family’s loss, addressing their father in an Instagram caption that read, “It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders.”

“It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world. You taught me more than you’ll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine.”

Kara previously shared that McCoy’s organs would be donated.

“May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude,” she said.

“May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place… that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.

You can download Never Forgotten: Stories of love, loss and healing after miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death for free here.

Join the community of women, men and families who have lost a child in our private Facebook group.

Feature Image: Instagram/@karakeoughboz

