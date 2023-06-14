It's time we talked about Kanye West and his new wife.

Almost every morning at Mamamia, a story is pitched about Kanye West.

What he's doing, who he's dating, what he's tweeted, what social media platform he's been barred from, what he's said about Kim Kardashian. There's constant fodder for headlines, and yet we haven't covered him on site for months.

That's for a very specific reason: Because the news around Ye is laced with discomfort.

To rewind, Kanye slipped out of the news cycle after making anti-Semitic comments and rightly retreating from social media. There was nothing heard from Camp Kanye in months, including zero paparazzi of him in Chicago where he was reportedly living.

Then, almost out of nowhere, a marriage was announced.

Ye tied the knot with Bianca Censori in January 2023, just three months after the finalisation of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Bianca wasn't known to the press prior, but it quickly surfaced that she was an employee of Yeezy, Kanye's fashion label – working as an architectural designer for the brand.

So, what do we know about Bianca and what Kanye has been up to since the wedding? Here's what you need to know.

Who is Bianca Censori? Kanye West's new wife.

Bianca is actually an Aussie! She grew up in Melbourne and ended up studying there for uni too, ticking off a Bachelor and a Master's degree in Architecture from the University of Melbourne. She finished up that degree in 2020, the same year she joined the Yeezy team.

Bianca was 27 years old when she and Kanye got married, and from reports from her family, they seem supportive of her relationship with the rapper.

Her sister, Angelina Censori, told the Herald Sun at the time of the nuptials: "It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being."

When did Kanye West and Bianca Censori get married?

As expected, TMZ was the first to break the news of Kanye and Bianca's marriage. The tabloid sent paparazzi to Ye and snapped him with a silver ring on his wedding finger.

'Sources' told the outlet that they had "some sort of wedding ceremony," but seemingly nothing lavish. TMZ then followed them around for a few days, spotting them sharing a meal at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

A month prior to their wedding, Ye released a song called 'Censori Overload' (which is Bianca's maiden name). While the song is overly romantic, there is one line that hints Kanye was keen for a speedy wedding:

"And the Bible said, 'I can't have any more sex til marriage.'"

What has the reaction been to Kanye West and Bianca Censori?

The couple has literally been silent when it comes to their relationship, with neither releasing statements or confirmation. However, they've been spotted together a lot, and in their papped walks around America, people have been noticing a troubling trend – and it has everything to do with what Bianca is wearing.

For those who have been following Kanye since the early Kim Kardashian days, you'll remember that he took the liberty of overhauling his then-girlfriend's wardrobe. Now this wasn't just adding a few statement pieces into the mix, but rather literally throwing out Kim's entire collection of clothes and starting afresh.

Watch: The moment Kanye West overhauled Kim Kardashian's wardrobe on Keeping Up. Post continues after video.

Kim went from neon bodycon and big sunglasses to neutral sportswear and speed-dealer specs overnight. It's a 'fashion evolution' she thanks Kanye for, as it somewhat cemented her as a style icon in the circles that she was itching to break into: Fashion weeks, high-end runways and, most important of all, a nod of approval from Vogue.

But anyone who's ever read a single article on 'relationship red flags' recognised immediately that this was concerning, controlling behaviour that could mark the start of a spiral towards something sinister.

Obviously, we're not levelling accusations of that kind at Kanye and Kim, but this was important context to share before diving into the dynamic that seems to be evolving between Ye and Bianca.

You see, she's undergone quite the fashion transformation herself.

While her style pre-Kanye is less documented than Kim Kardashian's (arguably one of the most photographed women in the world), Bianca has tumbled into a very niche fashion uniform of late. Photographed walking hand in hand with her husband, Bianca can be seen in mostly grey outfits that in some way hide, obscure or muzzle her face.

Such shots have been shared across fan accounts dedicated to Bianca and Kanye, like this:

Image: the.real.bianca.censori Instagram



She's worn stockings across her face and a T-shirt wrapped around her head covering her mouth and nose – all while holding the hand or arm of her husband, who happens to be wearing a 'Polizei' T-shirt with shoulder pads wedged inside.

It feels almost too on the nose to make this claim, but there seems to be a message of him 'policing' her.

Further to the fashion reactions, Bianca and Kanye made headlines again this week when photos surfaced from inside Ye's 46th birthday party. The shots saw Ye's nine-year-old daughter, North West, being fed sushi off a naked woman's body, with Bianca standing nearby.

Yes, you read that right: A naked woman's body was the platter for a sushi feast. Much like Samantha in the first Sex and the City movie, but much less funny.

Without sounding too cynical, it's easy to assume that the documented behaviour of Kanye and Bianca is just going to get weirder and weirder. And as things plunge into an even more uncomfortable space, it's going to get harder to ignore those behaviours and not report on them with some kind of commentary.

But until then, we'll let you review these actions and decide if you agree it's time to seriously talk about Kanye and his new wife.

Image: Getty + Mamamia.