4 months ago, Kanye West’s ex-assistant filed a lawsuit. The new allegations are even worse.

This story includes allegations of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Kanye West is now being sued by his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

These new claims, laid out in California court documents, come after Pisciotta's initial lawsuit against the rapper. In June, she filed a lawsuit that accused West of sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination, as well as several other claims.

In the amended lawsuit, which was filed on October 8 and obtained by TMZ, Pisciotta claimed that she was invited to a studio session co-hosted by Combs.

Her suit alleges that "drinks were served to her and others in attendance," which was "followed by an announcement that everybody had to drink, if they wanted to stay".

Lauren Pisciotta. Image: Instagram/laurenpisciotta

Pisciotta has now said that West served her a drink that was "laced with an unidentified drug", and after taking a few small sips, she began to feel "disoriented".

Her claim goes on to say that she woke up the next morning with no recollection of the night before or the events she now alleges took place during the studio session. Pisciotta said that for a long time, she thought that she had been drugged and embarrassed herself at the work event, and that felt "immense shame and embarrassment" afterwards.

Years later, however, West allegedly told Pisciotta what happened that night, and said that they "did kind of hook up".

Horrified by West's alleged confession to her, Pisciotta said that she knew in that moment that she had to stop working for him. She claimed that she had to be careful how she distanced herself in fear of being "silenced, blacklisted and retaliated against", but was fired shortly after. Her suit also alleges that she was never paid the USD $3 million in severance she was owed.

This new allegation comes in the wake of Pisciotta's original lawsuit against West, in which she claimed that he sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, including sending sexually explicit and inappropriate text messages to her.

One of the alleged text messages read, "See my problem is I be wanting to f**k but then after I f**k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f**ked while I'm f**king them. Then I want her to cheat on me."

Another disturbing claim from the original suit was that West would masturbate while on the phone with Pisciotta. As reported by Rolling Stone, Pisciotta also detailed a harrowing experience on a flight to Paris in which West allegedly locked himself in a room with her and proceeded to masturbate in front of her until he fell asleep.

West's legal team previously released a statement slamming Pisciotta's claims as "baseless", alleging that Pisciotta "actively pursued [West] sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected."

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

