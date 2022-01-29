A quick explainer on WTF is going on with Kim, Kanye, a laptop and a sex tape.

Wherever Kanye West goes in 2022, the drama follows.

Earlier this month, the rapper debuted his new relationship with actress Julia Fox, taking her on their second date, where he directed a photoshoot for the actress in a New York City restaurant.

Oh, and did we mention that Fox wrote about the date for Interview magazine?

The following week, the rapper who recently joined Instagram, told his 10 million followers he wasn't invited to his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday, before eventually receiving the party's address from Travis Scott.

"Yo, I'm so happy right now," West said in the video.

"I just came from Chi's party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family."

Then over the weekend, West and Fox made their red carpet debut at Paris Fashion Week, wearing matching denim outfits to the Kenzo Fall/Winter fashion show.

Kanye and Julia Fox at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show. Image: Getty.

This week, the rapper continues to make headlines, but this time, alongside his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In a recent two-part interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye West made claims about his wife, their kids, and a laptop owned by Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Ray J.

In the first part of the interview, West said he was prevented from coming into Kardashian's home to see their children because her new boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson, was there. (Kardashian's rep has denied Davidson was there but acknowledged security denied West from coming inside as he was unannounced.)

Then in the second segment of the interview, the rapper claimed that he recently helped prevent further explicit footage of Kardashian and Ray J from leaking.

Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Ray J. Image: Getty.

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you're dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, 'Oh that's cool,'" West said during the interview, referring to Kardashian kissing Davidson in a skit.

"After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8am in the morning."

"And then, I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it," he continued.

"You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

Kardashian's reps have denied there is a second sex tape, writing in a statement that there was nothing "sexual unseen" on the computer West retrieved.

"After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," the rep said in a statement obtained by People.

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

Meanwhile, when asked for a comment on the situation, Ray J tweeted: "This needs to stop. I also have kids."

Let's hope that's all the drama, for now.

