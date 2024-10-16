Why the new allegations against Kanye West play such a huge role in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs case.

Seemingly every day, more information is coming to light about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' allegations.

And the first famous man to be embroiled in this story is Kanye 'Ye' West. In a lawsuit, West's former assistant has alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by West at Diddy's studio.

In Lauren Pisciotta's complaint obtained by Page Six , she alleged she was attending Diddy's studio session in Santa Monica, California, when she was allegedly given a drink "laced with an unidentified drug."

She claims that the 'Gold Digger' rapper was the one who ordered the drink to be poured. At the time, Pisciotta said after consuming the drink, she felt "disoriented" and in "less control of her body and speech".

She woke up the next morning feeling ill and unclear over what happened, describing the "immense shame" she felt.

At the time of the alleged incident, West was still married to Kim Kardashian.

Lauren was Kanye's former assistant. Image: Instagram/@laurenpisciotta.

Pisciotta claimed she only learned what allegedly occurred to her that night "much later" when Kanye said they "did kind of hook up a little one time."

She said she was left "disgusted and numb" by the revelation which only came after West's spouse, Bianca Censori, allegedly accused her husband of having sexual relations with Pisciotta.

"Still to that day, up until that conversation and revelations of true facts and actions taken that night, Plaintiff did not know or think she was sexually assaulted that night, as Plaintiff only thought she was roofied by a studio assistant, likely embarrassed herself and then took the blame," the complaint stated.

Pisciotta was reportedly fired soon after.

In the filing, the model claimed she received vulgar messages from West, received intimate photos of "current and former" Yeezy employees, and witnessed the rapper masturbate next to her.

In response to the original filing, West's lawyers referred to Pisciotta's allegations as "baseless," alleging that it was Pisciotta who pursued the rapper "sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits."

Watch the moment Kanye West said slavery was 'a choice'.

Even before these fresh allegations against Kanye, an old interview resurfaced which suggests something sinister was going on between the music moguls, Ye and Diddy.

The video came off the back of Diddy already facing allegations a few years back in 2022, with Ye telling the Drink Champs podcast that Diddy was working with the police to strike a deal, referring to him as a "fed".

"The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f**king fed!" he said, directing his anger at Diddy.

"That's why you've gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card," he ranted.

Earlier this year, a clip of singer Niykee Heaton went viral where she alleged in 2014 she was cornered in a studio and sexually assaulted by both Diddy and Kanye West.

In the video reposted on TikTok by West's ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox, Heaton claims Ye invited her to a studio session to work on her music career.

Niykee alleges that someone put something in her drink and then both Diddy and Kanye pressured Heaton to remove her clothes.

"They were like, 'c'mon! It's just us, we're all just friends let's just see how you look,'" Heaton claimed.

She then alleged that the rappers, who she claims were both intoxicated at the time, then started to tear her clothes off.

"They get to the point where they've ripped my shirt off and I'm almost fully exposed at this point. They're both coming at me," she alleged.

After the other men in the room ignored her pleas for 'help', she claims Diddy and Kanye tried to remove her pants before she managed to run out the exit and take salvation in a dark studio.

"I sat there for like 20, 25 minutes just like crying, like, what the f**k do I do?" Heaton says.

"Stay out of the industry. If you have daughters, make sure to tell them that their idols, they should never meet, and never go to the f**king studio with anyone, even if you're invited there as an artist, unless you have a bodyguard with you."

Pisciotta's lawsuit, along with these other allegations, paint a picture of a predatory environment being cultivated between these men, where alleged drugs are used to render their victims defenceless.

And while plenty has been written about Diddy's suspicious-sounding 'freak-off' parties, it seems many of these alleged assaults also occurred at his mainstream parties and studio sessions after luring in artists hoping for their big break.

According to lawsuits set to be filed for 120 alleged victims against Diddy, the record producer allegedly routinely drugged and sexually assaulted people at both his outlandish parties and at his studio.

Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee has alleged that the rapper even drugged his victims with a horse tranquilliser.

"Several of the individuals [I represent] … were drug tested and drugs were found in their system," Buzbee claimed at a press conference.

"Weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of."

Listen to The Spill's hosts discuss the recent Diddy allegations.

Buzbee claimed the alleged sexual assaults started in 1991 with the victims including a 9-year-old boy who was allegedly abused in a studio.

"This individual who was 9 years old at the time was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records, other boys were there to audition as well," Buzbee claimed.

"This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal."

This week, six of the lawsuits were filed.

One of the plaintiffs is a North Carolina man who alleges Combs sexually assaulted him when he was 16 at one of his notorious "white parties" in the Hamptons in 1998.

In another lawsuit dating back to 2014, one Jane Doe said she was invited to a photoshoot when she was a 19-year-old.

She claims the rapper invited her and a friend to his hotel where drinks and drugs were pushed on them and they were locked in a room.

"You know what you are here for," Diddy's security guard allegedly said. She claims Combs told them to comply "or else he would have them both killed".

In a statement from earlier this week, Combs' attorneys said that "Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."

On September 26, Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

