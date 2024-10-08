All the signs that Kanye West and Bianca Censori have broken up.

The two-year marriage of Kanye West and his Australian wife, Bianca Censori, appears to be heading for an early divorce.

The couple have been going strong ever since they were married in December 2022 and haven't left each other's side in the proceeding years.

That's until the last few weeks, when Censori has reportedly flown home to Melbourne to reunite with her family and friends. At the same time, West stayed in Tokyo, Japan.

The husband and wife were last seen together almost three weeks ago on September 20, going shopping in Tokyo with West's sons Saint and Psalm.

Then this week, like clockwork, TMZ has reported that Kanye and Bianca have told 'multiple sources' that they split up 'a few weeks ago' which led to the Yeezy architect returning to Australia.

TMZ noted that there was "no word on what prompted the split or who pulled the plug on the relationship," but added that Kanye has been telling friends that he plans to divorce Bianca and relocate to Tokyo permanently.

The report follows months of controversy surrounding the couple.

Bianca has become known for wearing less and less as her marriage with the rapper continued, with some raising concerns over her being spotted wearing no shoes out in public, or exposing her breasts in multiple avant-garde outfits.

Then in August 2023, the couple were photographed on a boat in Venice with Kanye's bare bottom exposed, which led to outrage from Italian locals.

Some of Bianca's family and friends have expressed concerns over her recent antics abroad.

"Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up [around her]," one source told the Daily Mail.

"Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut."

Daily Mail previously reported in March that Bianca's father Leo Censori had asked for Kanye to come meet him in Australia.

"Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react," a source said.

"Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits."

Leo reportedly claimed that his wife described Kanye as 'intimidating' when she met him.

Bianca has remained notoriously silent throughout her marriage with Kanye. She doesn't have social media and has never given an interview about their divisive relationship.

In January, Kanye shared a rare insight into his relationship with the Australian, who he met through his brand, Yeezy.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ," West wrote on Instagram in January. What a mouthful.

"By my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom (sic) to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."

Before getting hitched to Bianca, Kanye was previously married to Kim Kardashian, who he shares four kids with: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

If Kanye and Bianca do end their marriage, this will be Kanye's second divorce and will come less than two years after his divorce from Kim was finalised in November 2022.

