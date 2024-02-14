One dead, multiple injured at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade.

Multiple people have been shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

The gunfire occurred at the end of the parade, after Chiefs players including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had left the stage. The team's trainer said the coaching staff and players had returned to Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Fire Department said one person is dead and nine are injured. Three victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one has non-life-threatening injuries.

Two armed individuals have been taken into custody, police said.

"At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck," said Captain Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

On X, the Kansas City Police Department said: "Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area."

Footage from the parade shows police and military running into Union Station, in central Kansas City.

Photos show police arresting a man dressed in red, and others show several people being treated for injuries and being transported on stretchers.

Local hospitals, including the Children's Mercy Children's Hospital, have said they are treating patients.

An estimated one million people descended on Kansas City for the celebrations following the Chiefs Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Chiefs players rolled through the city on double-decker buses before walking the route and of the parade and interacting with fans.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. Image: Getty.

Taylor Swift, who supported her Chiefs player boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl and after party, was not in attendance.

She arrived in Australia overnight ahead of seven shows on the international leg of her Eras Tour.

Feature image: Getty.