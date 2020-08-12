Raised by a single mum and fighting for justice: Everything we know about Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris just made history.

She's the first Black woman and Asian American person to run on a major presidential ticket in the US, after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced her as his running mate.

"My mother understood very well that she was raising two black daughters," she wrote in her autobiography The Truths We Hold. "She knew that her adopted homeland would see Maya and me as black girls and she was determined to make sure we would grow into confident, proud black women."

It worked, and as she told Asian Week in 2003: "All my friends were black and we got together and cooked Indian food and painted henna on our hands, and I never felt uncomfortable with my cultural background."

She met her husband on a blind date and has two stepchildren.

Harris met her husband, Los Angeles lawyer Douglas Emhoff on a blind date in Chicago.

They married in 2014, honouring one another's cultural traditions with a flower garland placed around Emhoff's neck, as is common in Indian weddings, and the breaking of a glass at the end of the service to mark Emhoff's Jewish heritage.

Emhoff has two children from a previous marriage, Ella, who's studying design, and Cole, who's a graduate of Colorado College.

According to OprahMag, they affectionately call Harris "Momala".

Harris went from top prosecutor, to district attorney, to politics.

After graduating with a law degree, Harris shocked her family with her decision to use her qualifications to become a prosecutor.

Growing up, she saw the impact of law enforcement on disadvantaged populations and wanted to use the law to protect the vulnerable and correct imbalances of power.

In 1990, she took a job as a prosecutor with Alameda County in northern California. She specialised in child sex abuse trials and domestic violence cases.

She went on to work with career criminals, and family and children services, before becoming San Francisco's first ever female and African American district attorney in 2003.

In 2005, she introduced a program called "Back on Track" which offered low-level drug traffickers job training, life skill building and the chance to avoid prison. Two years after it launched, just 10 per cent of graduates had re-offended.

In 2011, she became the first female, African American and South Asian attorney general of California, and after five years in that role she was sworn in as the second African American woman and first South Asian American senator in US history in 2017.

Her takedown of Biden.

Since her election into the US Senate, Harris has been praised for her questioning of the Trump administration, the then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and her campaigning for issues of racial injustice.

In early 2019, she launched her candidacy for president in front of a 20,000 strong crowd in her home state of California.

Throughout her campaign she repeatedly clashed with Biden during the primary election debates, including one particular take down where she criticised him for the "civil" working relationship he had with former senators who favoured racial segregation.

While her bid was met with initial enthusiasm, she failed to articulate a clear rationale for her campaign, and by December she'd pulled out of the race citing a lack of financial resources as her reason for not continuing.

"I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign,” she said in a video explaining her decision to drop out. "And as the campaign has gone on, it has become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do."

For the last four months, Biden's camp has been deciding on his running mate, before finally announcing his decision on Tuesday (Wednesday morning AEST).

"Big news," Biden said in an emailed message to supporters. "I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump."

In an Instagram upload, Biden cited Harris's working relationship with his late son, which many are speculating helped sway his decision.





﻿What she stands for.

Here's a quick fire round on where Harris stands on key issues.

Climate change: She thinks action is needed to combat climate change. As California's attorney general she launched an investigation into reports that an oil and gas giant had lied for decades about the risks they posed and criticised Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

Education: She wants free education to be available at public colleges and universities.

Guns: She wants assault rifles and the sale of high capacity magazines banned.

Healthcare: She wants "Medicare for all".

Immigration: She's opposed to a border wall and wants to "start from scratch" with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies.

Social issues: She wants abortion and same-sex marriage to be legal.

Afghanistan: She wants to end the war and bring troops home.

Death penalty: She wants to abolish it.

The criticisms.

Trump has already released a schmick 30 second political advertisement denouncing Harris and everything she stands for.

The ad says she "called for trillions in new taxes," "attacked Joe Biden for racist policies," and has already been voted out of the race because voters spotted a "phony".

Trump's smear campaign goes on to label his Democratic opponents "Slow Joe and Phony Kamala: perfect together, wrong for America".

In a press conference he made the comment, "She was very, very nasty to...Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden."

﻿But as political scientist Ian Bremmer pointed out, Biden had the guts to back the person who "landed the most solid punch against him in the primary. Respect."

This week the New York Times ran a story which stated ﻿Harris “had the opportunity to do something about police accountability” as the city’s district attorney. But she "w﻿﻿as either not visible, or when she was, she was on the wrong side.”

Criticisms like these, the T﻿imes﻿ noted, have led progressives to ask: “Is Harris essentially a political pragmatist, or has she in fact changed?”

"Kamala is a cop" became a common refrain on her campaign trail, spoiling her attempts to win over the more liberal Democratic base during the primaries, as she faced repeated attacks for "not being progressive enough."

In an op-ed, University of San Francisco law professor Lara Bazelon wrote that Harris has largely dodged progressive fights involving issues like police reform, drug reform and wrongful convictions.

What's America think?

Former US president Barack Obama has hailed his former vice president's running mate selection saying "Joe Biden nailed this decision".

"By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America's next vice president, he's underscored his own judgment and character," Obama added.

Obama called Harris an "ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead".

Climate activist Al Gore also praised the choice as a "victory for those who care about combating the climate crisis".

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti praised his "dear friend" and a true ally for people "who have needed a voice within the corridors of power".

Celebrities have also expressed their thoughts on social media.

"Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!!" wrote actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner. "Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!"

Sarah Paulson used her platform to shed light on the issue of sexist and racist terminology in news coverage of elections.

Feature image: Ethan Miller/Getty.