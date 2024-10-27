Beyoncé just became the latest celebrity to endorse Kamala Harris. She's in good company.

Beyoncé Knowles has just endorsed Kamala Harris.

Appearing during a campaign rally in her hometown, Houston, Texas, Beyoncé finally announced her position in the upcoming US elections.

After an introduction from her mother, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé appeared hand-in-hand with her former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, and had a powerful message to share about her support of Kamala Harris.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in," she said.

"A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we're not divided. Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what's possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now. Those who have lived to see this historic day."

Beyoncé is the latest in a long line of celebrities to endorse Vice-President Harris in the ramp up to the US elections. Here are 20 other celebrities who have endorsed Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 presidential election.

Watch Beyoncé address the crowd at Kamala Harris Rally in Houston, Texas. Article continues after video.

Taylor Swift.

After Harris announced she was running for President in place of Joe Biden, all eyes were on Taylor Swift, who remained quiet. That is, until September 11, when Swift shared an Instagram post announcing her support for Harris and encouraging everyone to register to vote.

Eminem.

Eminem made his stance clear when he appeared at a Harris rally in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

Before introducing former president Barack Obama to the stage, Eminem endorsed Harris, and encouraged others to vote during the upcoming election.

"I'm here tonight for a couple of important reasons," he said. "As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me, and going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice, so I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please."

Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio showed his support for Harris and criticised her opponent, Donald Trump for his denial of the science behind climate change.

"Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections," he said.

"Now he's promised the oil and gas industry that he'll get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation."

Sarah Jessica Parker.

In honour of her beloved character, Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker announced her support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

"… And for a certain childless cat lady I play on TV. With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz. X, SJ," she wrote in the caption.

Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen appeared at a Harris rally in Georgia alongside Barack Obama and Harris.

Addressing the audience, Springsteen made it clear where his support has been placed, when he took a jab at Trump.

"Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant," he said.

Billie Eilish and Finneas.

In a video shared to Instagram, famous siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas shared their support for Harris and Walz, citing issues that are important to them, including climate change and reproductive health.

"We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy," Eilish said. "Vote like your life depends on it, because it does."

"We can't let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris," Finneas added.

Cynthia Nixon.

Sharing a video to X of her drinking from a coconut, Cynthia Nixon threw her support behind Walz as well as Kamala Harris.

"I'm Walzing on air! Thank you @kamalaharris," she wrote.

Kerry Washington.

In July, Kerry Washington made a clear declaration of her support for Harris.

Her statement was simple yet effective.

Barbra Streisand.

Barbra Streisand is team Harris all the way. Calling Trump a "a convicted felon" and a "pathological liar", Streisand laid out why she was excited to back Harris.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris ushered this nation out of the Trump chaos," she said in a statement to The New York Times. "I'm so grateful to President Biden and so excited to support Kamala Harris. She will work to restore women's reproductive freedom and continue with the accomplishments begun in the Biden-Harris administration."

George Clooney.

After previously calling for Biden's withdrawal and implying that he was unfit to serve another term, Clooney showed his support for Harris in a statement to CNN.

"President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He's saving democracy once again. We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," Clooney said.

Sheryl Lee Ralph.

During an interview at Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, Sheryl Lee Ralph shared that she believed Harris could make history and become president.

"I believe this woman has it in her to make history and be a great leader," she said.

She added that "in meeting Kamala and knowing of her work in California, I said, 'This woman's got that thing.'"

Busy Phillips.

In a July, Busy Phillipps shared an Instagram post, in support of Harris by promoting the campaign 'Answer the Call'.

She encouraged her followers to join her at the event which aimed "to organise, galvanise and mobilise white women to show up with their human, social and financial capital in the name of electing VP Kamala Harris America's next – and first woman – president."

Feature image: Getty.