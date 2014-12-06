Update:

Further details continue to emerge about the life of 22-year-old Kalynda Davis, the young woman accused of smuggling 75 kgs of methamphetamine to Australia through China.

It was revealed today that Davis, who could face the death penalty if found guilty, is the daughter of a highly decorated former police officer.

Kalynda’s father, Larry Davis, nearly died in an infamous car crash that killed Noel Thompson 20 years ago.

Mr Davis was badly injured when the car he and Mr Thompson were riding in was hit in Penrith in December 1994.

Penrith Panthers player Brad Izzard, who was drunk and behind the wheel of the car, was sentenced to a minimum of nine months in jail following the incident.

When contacted by The Saturday Telegraph Mr Davis declined to comment.

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

Further detail has emerged about the case of Kalynda Davis, who is imprisoned in China and accused of trying to smuggle 75kg of methamphetamine to Australia.

The Daily Mail is reporting that, while family members reported Davis missing on the day she left for China, her friends became worried about the young basketballer’s whereabouts when she failed to show at her best friend’s wedding on November 15.

The young woman was supposed to be a bridesmaid at the event.

Family members of young Sydney woman were so concerned about the whereabouts of their daughter that they reported her missing last month.

Little did they know, she had been arrested in China accused of trying to smuggle 75kg of methamphetamine to Australia — and now, she could face the death penalty.

Kalynda Davis, 22, from Penrith in Sydney’s west was reported missing by a family member on November 5 after she failed to return from a trip to China.

Channel Nine reportedly has evidence showing that earlier this month, the young basketballer flew from Sydney International Airport to Guangzhou.

She was accompanied by a man named Peter Gardner who she had reportedly only known for a few days.

According to Channel Nine, the pair was booked to fly back to Sydney three days later — but were arrested at the airport by Chinese authorities, and never boarded the flight.

The Daily Mail reports the pair are now due to face a Chinese court later this week. Drug trafficking can be punishable with death by firing squad in China.

Facebook posts by friends of the pair, as reported by the Daily Mail, refer to the impending case.

“Kalynda was an amazing girl she just got herself into the wrong crowd I honestly hope they don’t give her the death penalty though,” one said.

“He took our Kalynda and used her. She would be so scared right now. I just want to hug her,” another wrote.

Channel Nine interviewed a former employer of Gardner who said the young man had a promising future.

“To be caught with substance in China is probably one of the worst countries to be caught in,” Michael Kulakovski said.

“He was doing really good, he had a lot of work and he was earning good money. (I) don’t know why he’s done this.”

NSW Police confirmed yesterday: “Kalynda Davis was reported missing to NSW Police on the 5 of November by a family member.

“It is no longer active. Once she was located overseas, the matter was referred to DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.)’’

DFAT has refused to comment on the case.

[post_snippet id=324408]