Star of The Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco has come out and said she’s not a feminist because she likes to take care of her husband.

…Oh. Right.



The 29-year-old sitcom star married her husband, tennis player Ryan Sweeting, in 2013. And since then, she’s engaged in all types of non-feminist behaviour like cooking and cleaning. Because COOKING and CLEANING are only for HOUSEWIVES and WOMEN WHO SERVE THEIR HUSBANDS.

(Um, Kaley, we think you’re missing the point.)

Kaley Cuoco with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Image via Instagram.

Kaley spoke to Redbook magazine about her marriage and was blatantly asked if she was a feminist.

Terrible question aside, we’re most interested in her answer.

Is it bad if I say no? It’s not really something I think about. Things are different now, and I know a lot of the work that paved the way for women happened before I was around… I was never that feminist girl demanding equality, but maybe that’s because I’ve never really faced inequality.

Kaley and her husband.

Maybe it’s because she earns $1 million per episode, maybe it’s because she doesn’t realise that we are still such a long way away from equality. Whatever the case, Kaley Cuoco ain’t a feminist, and she’s going to keep taking care of her man.

Click through the gallery below of ‘Women against feminism’, who are completely confused about what feminism actually means.

And now, if that gallery hurt your heart a little, click through this one of all our favourite feminists.