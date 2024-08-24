Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a baby boy and his name has a secret sweet meaning.

It's official: Justin and Hailey Bieber are now parents.

The couple have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they named Jack Blues Bieber.

On Friday, August 23, Justin posted an announcement on Instagram, sharing the heartwarming news with his 293 million followers.

The 'Baby' singer shared a sweet photo of Jack's tiny foot, gently cradled by Hailey's hand, with a simple caption: "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻"

The post quickly racked up millions of likes and comments from fans and friends, congratulating the couple on their new addition. And we couldn't help but notice that noted that the baby's name carries on a bit of a tradition within the Bieber family.

Image: Instagram

His initials — JB — are the same as his famous dad's... as well as the 'Baby' singer's father, whose name is Jeremy.

Oh, and that first name? That also happens to be a nod to Justin's dad, whose middle name is Jack. Cute.

The arrival of baby Jack comes just months after Justin and Hailey first announced they were expecting. The couple broke the news back in May with a video on Instagram, where Hailey showcased her growing baby bump in a lace gown during what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony.

The couple's journey to parenthood has been closely followed by their fans ever since they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

Hailey had previously spoken in the past about her concerns over raising children in the spotlight, once telling the Sunday Times, "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

Despite these fears, the model has always expressed her excitement about becoming a mother, and now that day has finally arrived.

Image: Instagram

As for Justin, the Grammy-winning artist has long been vocal about his desire to start a family. In a 2021 interview, he shared, "I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

Now, with baby Jack Blues Bieber finally here, the couple are embarking on a new adventure as a family of three, and fans around the world are eager to see how this next chapter unfolds for the couple.

Congratulations to Justin and Hailey on their beautiful baby boy!

Feature Image: Instagram/justinbieber.