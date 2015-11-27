Move over glitter beards.

A few days ago we brought you the majestic glitter beard. It’s ridiculous, admittedly. But there is no denying it sure is festive.

There is only one problem (other than the fact that the only way you’re getting all those sparkles out of your beard is by shaving it off). brWomen, more often than not, lack the ability to grow facial hair of an adequate density.

So, not to be left out, the female hipsters of Instagram have started a sister trend. Behold, the #GlitterPit.

It’s the Christmas themed progression from the recent increase in women choosing to grow out, and even dye their armpit hair in an attempt to subvert mainstream beauty standards.

But for real. Can you imagine how itchy that would be? A top that cuts in the wrong spot is bad enough. A scratchy jumper. But this? It’s an itch that doesn’t bare thinking about.

Having said that it’s kind of rock and roll.