Last night, we watched two kids, aged 11 and 12, give a masterclass in how to lose gracefully.

On Monday night, 11-year-old Georgia was crowned Australia's 2020 Junior MasterChef.

After being whittled down from 14 young chefs, all three of the primary school aged kids left standing in the final round were desperate to win.

As they worked through their nerves and took on their biggest challenge yet - a two-course fine dining meal for four people - they yelled encouragement from their benches to their fellow competitors. Filo, 11, and Carter, 12, both offered their support to Georgia when she realised halfway through making her dessert that one of her elements had collapsed, causing her to burst into tears.

Watch: Georgia ran into trouble in the dessert round.

When it came time for the big announcement at the end of the show, they lent over with whispers of "good job" as the judges praised their dishes. They then stood grinning, waiting patiently, for judge Melissa Leong to tell them who would be taking home the coveted trophy and cash prize of $25,000.

As Georgia's name was announced, the camera quickly panned from the shock on her face to the two boys standing beside her.

Both stood grinning with genuine looks of excitement on their faces, hiding any ounce of disappointment they might have been feeling.

They clapped enthusiastically, yelled out "good job" and "you did so well" and accepted defeat graciously and without reserve.

"Seeing Georgia win, it's amazing. And I am so happy I've made amazing friendships. I am just super happy," said Filo.

As the judges told Georgia to go and lift her trophy in victory, Carter - grinning from ear to ear - yelled out "go on, you can do it!" as Georgia doubted her ability to heave the huge prize above her head.

It was pure, incredible sportsmanship that showed a maturity well beyond their years. But what made the episode particularly poignant was that so many of us had just spent the weekend watching the President of the United States do the exact opposite.

Since Saturday's confirmation that Joe Biden had clinched victory with 290 electorate votes to 214, Donald Trump has refused to accept defeat, refused to concede the presidency, and has instead spent the last few days spitting out claims of voter fraud without an ounce of proof, and chucking a tantrum you'd expect from, well, a child.

Despite losing by five million votes, President Trump is refusing the title of "loser". A description he has told us time and time again he is not very "good at".

We've instead watched him sulk on the golf course, and fire off accusatory and bitter tweets filled with angry capital letters. Instead of addressing the media himself, he's sent his campaign officials out to front press conferences and spew out his claims that Biden "stole the election".

The 74-year-old has shown us what a sore loser looks like, as he abuses the highest office in one of the most powerful countries in the world, and accuses one of the central pillars of his nation's identity - democracy - of being corrupt.

President Trump has refused to accept the outcome of the American election, instead buckling down on tactics of misinformation. Image: AAP.

What Trump seems to be incapable of understanding is that losing graciously is just as much a part of competition as winning. If you plan on being a part of the race, losing is something you must be willing to accept.

Filo and Carter could have very well turned to the judges and demanded more of an explanation as to why they lost last night in the Junior MasterChef finale. Georgia's dessert, after all, wasn't what she planned to plate up. She'd turned a complex toasted coconut ice cream slice into a "tropical mess" hoping that the flavours would save her over what ended up being a much more rustic presentation than she'd hoped.

But she won. Her flavours were there, and the judges ultimately decided that if they had to go back and eat any of the three two-course meals again, it would be hers.

Trump might not agree with Biden. But the American public has decided that it's Biden they want in the White House.

It's as simple as that.

Perhaps Donald Trump should take some lessons in humility and grace from the two young reality TV stars we watched last night, accepting defeat with the poise and skill we'd expect from someone six decades their senior.

Feature image: Ten/AAP