"I don't love children. Or cooking. But this week, I found myself watching Junior MasterChef."

It's 2020, and at the top of the list of things I didn't expect to happen this year — okay, maybe first place goes to the pandemic — was that I would become a fan of Junior MasterChef.

To put it kindly, I don't love kids. I don't understand them. They're small and they make silly comments and I just have very little patience.

Which ties in to my next point. Cooking is also not a favourite pastime of mine (see: patience comment), and the cleanup? Just not for me.

Watch the trailer for Junior Masterchef. Post continues below.



Video via Network 10

Hence why I've never indulged in MasterChef before, and why — despite all my co-workers' ravings — I was reluctant to start now.

Yet last Sunday The Project came to an end, and I'd already binge-watched Emily in Paris, so I allowed Junior MasterChef to run in the background for a few minutes.

Only it didn't just run in the background...

In came the 14 best young chefs in the country, and within minutes I found myself crying at these little aspirational food wizards whose parents Just. Must. Be. So. Proud.

And can we talk about the judges, Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen? Just divine.

So, to begin, the 10-14-year-olds were asked to cook the judges their signature dish.

Easy enough start.

My signature dish is mince meat and a jar of bolognese pasta sauce thrown onto some Barilla spaghetti no.3, which I cook to al dente in just five minutes (but usually four, because I leave my cooking 'til the last minute and get a 'lil hangry).

Among the signature dishes of our MasterChefs though, were lobster mornay (which one 12-year-old apparently eats several times a week??), spiced chocolate tart with cardamom ginger ice cream (I'm not familiar with at least one of those ingredients), and pumpkin and ricotta tortellini with a burnt butter and sage sauce.

Oh. And this, which I would pay an absurd amount of money for.