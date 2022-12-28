For years, Julie Walters felt her mum wasn't proud of her. Then she found a box of newspaper clippings.

Growing up, British actor Dame Julie Walters never felt like her mother loved her.

Raised in the working-class areas of Liverpool, her mother Mary was an Irish postal clerk who was stern on religion and order among her kids.

"Mum made all of us feel that we weren't good enough. When my brother got a first-class honours degree, she said, 'It's just theology'. She simply wasn't able to say, 'You're really good, you're really clever!'" Walters wrote in her autobiography That's Another Story.

Walters had always dreamed of a life in the theatre and entertainment industry, saying "making people laugh made me feel good". But she explained that her mother guided her down the path of being a nurse rather acting, so that's where she went.

"I did it because I thought it was what I should do," Walters said to Now To Love about nursing college. "It was an awful school and I spent a lot of my days being scared by the nuns – that sternness and a set of rigid rules."

So a year or so into nursing school, she decided to quit and began studying theatre and acting.

"My mother didn't approve and my dad did. My mother – like most parents – was scared. It was a world she didn't know about and it was precarious. It wasn't a reliable thing like nursing, so she was frightened."

