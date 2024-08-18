Julia Morris re-entered the dating scene after 16 years of marriage. She says there are pros and cons.

Julia Morris has been making audiences laugh for the past 34 years.

Acting in House Husbands, hosting Australia's Got Talent and most recently co-hosting I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, Morris is one of Australia's most recognisable TV faces.

As host of I'm a Celebrity, she has two Logie nominations this year, including a nomination for the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, alongside her co-host Robert Irwin.

But if you've ever wondered what does Julia Morris' life looks like off-screen, here is everything you need to know.

Inside Julia Morris' family life.

Julia Morris was married to British comedian Dan Thomas for 16 years. The couple met in the early 2000s, and in 2005 they had a Las Vegas wedding on New Year's Eve.

The couple share two children together, Sophie born in 2008 and Ruby born in 2006.

Julia and Dan kept their children out of the spotlight, believing their privacy is important.

"I just feel like my children's privacy is not mine to sell or give away," she told Mamamia's No Filter in 2019.

"I think it comes under a really weird umbrella of 'Stranger Danger' when someone knows a child, knows what they look like, knows where to find them, knows what school they go to... It's an awful lot of information to put out there about the things most precious to you."

Julia Morris and Dan Thomas. Image: Getty. However Morris doesn't judge other mums that post their children online, keeping her children private is just her personal preference.

"Any other parents making that decision, that is completely up to them and I respect that. But I don't want anyone approaching my children when I'm not around because they know their faces," she told Mia Freedman.

In 2021, Julia Morris and Dan Thomas separated, finalising their divorce in 2022.

"It definitely gets to that same point, which is that we are just not necessarily growing in the same direction. And then once you've got that in your headspace, the other person starts to become quite a pest," she told Australian Women's Weekly.

"I think that's where patience starts to wear down to, 'I'm not living like this. How is this an example for my girls that this is an OK life to lead? No thanks.'"

Morris also has tattoos of drawings her daughters completed in tribute to them.

Morris also has tattoos of drawings her daughters completed in tribute to them.

"I was just like, 'Are we seriously doing this?' and he was like, 'I know.' I just think with work and life and definitely raising children, we just got lazy in the end," she told Kyle and Jackie O.

Morris quickly realised there are pros and cons to leaving a long-term relationship.

"I don't even think I've had an argument in a year. It's the best of times!" She told Kyle and Jackie O.



"People are like, 'You look amazing!' and I'm like, 'That's because there's absolutely nothing going on'," Morris said after describing divorce as a "best-kept secret."

However, she has highlighted the challenges of re-entering the dating scene after exiting a two decade relationship.

"It's been 20 years since I was a single lady. I actually think I'm very good at being married," she told Fitzi and Wippa.

Recently she confessed on 2Day FM that she hasn't been "pashed" in more than three years.

"How's the irony that I'm now stunning, a cash package, and fit as a fiddle," she told 2Day FM's Hughesy Ed and Erin.

