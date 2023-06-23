'Not a douchebag... and really funny.' Julia Morris spills on her new 'I’m A Celebrity...' co-host.

Julia Morris has just given some hints on who might be the new host of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Following the departure of her longtime on-screen co-host, Dr Chris Brown, the TV presenter shared that casting is currently underway.

The biggest takeaway is that the beloved reality show, which has seen all sorts of celebrities battle it out in the jungle for the top spot, is going in a "completely different way" to what we're used it.

"I’m going to have to leave everything of the past behind," she told Yahoo Lifestyle, adding that she will soon be doing "chemistry" tests with six potential candidates.

"Whoever comes in is going to want to build that together. So there’s plenty of space for that person, we’re just looking forward to finding out who that’s going to be."

Morris also shared that there would be a lot of pressure when it came to choosing Brown's replacement.

"Whoever that person is going to have a huge effect on whether I’m working over the next few years, so I want it to work," she said.

In an interview with Daily Telegraph, Morris shared the type of person she's looking for to partner up for the series.

"Number one: someone who isn’t a douche bag," she said.

And yeah, that tracks.

"Two: someone who’s really funny and an equal contributor of jokes, but not pushy. There’s a wonderful ebb and flow between us that’s taken years to build. At times, I’ve been a maniac on menopause and Chris has had to take a breath as we move through it.

"You can’t simply move on to the next person."

Names that are reportedly being thrown around include Celeste Barber, Jimmy Rees, Joel Creasy, Osher Gunsberg and Darren McMullen.

Scott Tweedie, Rob Mills and Dave Thornton have also been rumoured to be in consideration.

Brown announced in February that he was moving on from Ten, after 15 years with the network. It has since been revealed he has been poached by rival network Channel Seven.

Image: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

According to reports, Brown has a two-year-long contract that will pay him more than $1 million a year.

Morris and Brown were incredibly close, with the TV presenter telling news.com.au she was "sad in my heart" at Brown's departure.

"I think I’m still in shock, and in a very healthy way, I’ve decided to completely ignore it in my brain," she shared. "[The final] series has felt even more fun than usual, so I’m just not allowing my brain to click over to the fact it won’t be in this incarnation anymore."

Brown first joined Ten in 2008 as the star of Bondi Vet, which was based on his real-life experience as a veterinarian in Sydney. The show was a major hit and shot him into celebrity status.

He then went on to become a regular panellist on The Project before jumping on board as co-host of I'm A Celeb for more than 10 years.

Back in February, Amanda Keller gave some insight into why Brown was leaving the TV station.

The Living Room cast, Dr Chris, Amanda, Barry and Miguel. Image: Getty.

The pair worked together on The Living Room before it was temporarily rested, which Keller said was a "risk".

"I said at the time, this is the risk you take as a network. None of us are on contracts, they haven’t rested the show and retained us on contract," Keller said on WSFM's Jonesy & Amanda.

The radio host said Brown was "looking for" more opportunities because his co-hosting role on I’m A Celeb only kept him busy for a few short weeks a year.

"So as Chris said, 'I'm working one month a year on television,'" Keller said.

"In terms of television, he’s doing I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, which pretty much goes for a month, and then he has 11 months where he’s looking for a TV project."

Brown admitted it was challenging saying goodbye to the show he “loves so much”.

"It’s definitely been [difficult], and that’s been because I love the show so much," he said.

"It’s been hard to count down how many shows you have left, and realise it’s the last time you do this or that," he continued.

"But it’s allowed me to treasure every single day I’ve had over here. It’s also given the entire crew the chance to crack jokes about it."

