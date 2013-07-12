Friday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard has taken to Twitter for the first time since losing the leadership of the ALP two weeks ago, thanking her supporters and saying she will be spending time with family in the future. Gillard tweeted:

Thanks to all who have sent notes and gifts. Deeply appreciated. Looking forward to time with family. Will see you all down the track. JG — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) July 11, 2013

The last time Gillard tweeted was June 26 – the same day she lost the leadership to Kevin Rudd.

2. Thousands of Australians lost sleep last night watching 19-year-old cricketer Ashton Agar make history during his first Ashes test. The number 11 batsman scored 98 runs from 101 balls at Trent Bridge in the UK, which is a record for the last batsman.

3. AFL club St Kilda have come under fire for selecting Stephen Milne to play in this week’s team, despite the fact he is fighting charges of rape. You can read more about the charges he is facing here. Activists have also called for the AFL to reform the sport and develop stricter rules regarding how clubs handle payers charged with sexual assault.

4. The Advertising Standards Bureau has allowed billboards promoting gay marriage to remain in Brisbane, despite receiving a series of complaints suggesting they sexualise children. The ads show a pregnant woman and read “Congratulations, you’re having a lesbian,” were created by the group, Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.