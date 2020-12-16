A luxe night cream and an $18 concealer: Everything Jules Sebastian puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

This week, we speak to stylist, presenter and mum-of-two, Jules Sebastian. She's a woman of many talents, and one that continues to make waves in the Australian media with her natural approach to beauty and style. With her large Instagram following (a cool 230k followers, if you don't mind) it's no wonder you're seeing her face pop up everywhere.

Here, the 41-year-old reveals some of her go-to skincare and makeup products, as well as the secret behind her enviable hair.

Jules Sebastian is a lot of different things. *Takes a deep breath*. She's a television presenter, sought-after stylist, professional makeup artist, blogger, mum-of-two and wife to Aussie muso, Guy Sebastian. Among all of these things, she's also a beauty ambassador for brands such as MCoBeauty, Biolage and Olay.

So casual.

Watch: Jules Sebastian on having more kids. Post continues below.

She's certainly a busy woman. But! We managed to pin her down for two secs (hooray!) to chat to her about all things beauty-related, including exactly how she nails those messy waves.

Jules Sebastian's skincare routine.

When it comes to skincare, Jules likes to keep things nice and simple (see: her 54729 career paths above), opting for a cleanser, serum and moisturiser (one for day and one for night).

"I am all about taking care of my skin, and what I have been focusing on over the last 12 months is trying to create an even skin tone, because this ultimately creates a flawless base for my makeup routine," said Jules.

Listen: Wanna hear more of Jules Sebastian's beauty tips? Check out this episode of You Beauty where she tells us everything that's in her makeup bag.

"I am loving the Olay Regenerist Luminous Micro-Sculpting Face Serum, and the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, which I use in the morning. I also use the Rationale #6 The Night Crème at night."





Olay Regenerist Luminous Micro-Sculpting Serum

Rationale #6 The Night Creme

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream

Jules Sebastian's hair routine.

If there's anyone who knows how to nail a textured lob, it's Jules. She always has these mysteriously perfect waves that look so chic and effortless. We want.

But you know how it usually goes - anything described as 'effortless' or 'messy' usually takes an absurd amount of effort to perform yourself. However, according to Jules, nabbing her trademark hairstyle is actually pretty simple.

For a regular everyday situation, Jules said she uses two key products to give her hair a bit of grit and texture, before going in with a curling wand.

"I have a bit of a signature 'Jules look' - it’s an effortless, undone messy wave," Jules said. "My favourite products to use are from Biolage. I use the Biolage All-In-One Coconut Infusion Spray and Biolage VolumeBloom Full-Lift Volumiser to help create this look. I also use a Halo Curling Wand for styling."

Actually sounds pretty doable, hey? We're all for a fast and simple routine! Especially if we come out the other end with hair like Jules.

Biolage All-In-One Coconut Infusion Spray





BiolageVolumeBloom Full-Lift Volumiser Spray

Halo The Marilyn Ceramic Curling Iron

Jules Sebastian's makeup routine.

Similar to her skincare routine, Jules likes to keep it simple. She's not one to fluff around with complicated makeup looks and said her main focus is to create a nice, natural dewy base. And some killer lashes, of course.

"I like to focus on a fresh glowing look. I don’t do a lot of eye makeup, other than mascara during the day. I never leave the house without mascara!"

If you're a mum, you'll know that you need some super speedy fixes on hand when it comes to your makeup routine. So, it pays to have a bunch of hardworking products that'll last the distance.

Here are some of Jules' fave picks from MCoBeauty:

"I am all about quick, long-lasting makeup. I am loving the MCoBeauty Ultra Stay Flawless Foundation and the Instant Erase Concealer. The ModelCo LashXtend Tubing Mascara is something I can’t live without!"

MCoBeauty Ultra Stay Flawless Foundation

MCoBeauty instant Erase Concealer





ModelCo LashXtend Tubing Mascara ModelCo LashXtend Tubing Mascara

Jules Sebastian's favourite fragrance.

If you've listened to our episode of You Beauty with Jules Sebastian (psst... you can check it out here), you'll know she's obsessed with fragrances.

So, what's her favourite?

"My signature smell is Portrait of a Lady by Frédéric Malle. It’s a masculine/feminine musk delight!"

Editions de Parfums By Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady EDP

Jules Sebastian's health and wellness routine.

"I am all about staying hydrated and drinking lots of water daily," said Jules.

Ahh. That old chestnut.

"I try to walk the dog every morning and do some sort of exercise daily. I also try to incorporate lots of clean foods into my diet and allow myself to indulge every now and again."

Wanna find out what other celebs use on their face? Course ya do! Check out the cult fragrance Lisa Wilkinson loves, Anna Heinrich's holy grail foundation, Flex Mami's favourite $4 cleanser and Kate Ritchie's secret weapon for glowing skin. Welcome!

Feature image: @julessebastian.

What are some of your beauty essentials? Share with us in the comment section below.

Want to have your voice heard? Plus have the chance to win $100? Take our survey now.