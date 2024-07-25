MAFS' Jules and Cam just welcomed their second son and shared the sweet meaning behind his name.

Married At First Sight has produced a few major love stories, and one such fairytale is that of fan favourites Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant.

The couple, who met during season six of the show, have just announced the arrival of their second child, expanding their family to four.

The couple, whose genuine connection on the reality show captured hearts around the nation, shared the happy news on Instagram.

They have previously spoken about their fertility journey before getting pregnant with their second child.

"We've been trying since Ollie was one, and he is now three-and-a-half," Jules said on Stellar Magazine's podcast Something To Talk About.

"We were going into 2024 thinking, 'If it doesn't happen, we will look at IVF'," Jules explained. "But I never lost faith that my body could do this again."

And now, they have that little baby in their arms!

Image: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Jules and Cam announced that they have welcomed a baby boy.

"Carter James Merchant. You are just perfection. We have a beautiful healthy boy!!" they shared excitedly on social media.

They also shared the little one's date of birth, July 23, 2024.

The couple's eldest child Oliver is overjoyed at the news that he now has a baby brother.

"Seeing our Oliver Chase shake with excitement becoming the big brother and meeting Baby Carter (as he calls him) was one of the best moments E V E R," she added.

Jules also took the time to thank her partner Cam for his support throughout labour.

"Cam Merchant, thank you for holding my hand through what felt like a lifetime but magic all at the same time. Family of four now. I love you."

Ever thankful, she took time to appreciate the nurses who had helped her through the birthing experience.

"Huge appreciation to all the midwives at Northern beaches hospital, your care, empathy, knowledge, sincerity and support is something we are so grateful for.. thank you for all you do," she shared.

Friends and family jumped into the comments to celebrate the happy couple.

"Beautiful news! Congratulations lovely," wrote Kate Waterhouse.

"Congratulations darlings. OMG so so happy for you all," added Sally Obermeder.

What is the name meaning of Carter James Merchant?

Image: Instagram

Alongside the announcement post, Jules shared the meaning behind the name they chose.

She said that 'Carter' embodies leadership, wisdom, responsibility and creativity. Meanwhile, 'James' means 'gift from god' and is also one of father Cam's many middle names, as well as Jules' father's middle name.

Who is Jules and Cam Merchant's first son, Oliver?

Jules and Cam's journey to parenthood began back in October 2020, when they welcomed their first son, Oliver Chase Merchant.

The couple were smitten with their little boy, who they affectionately call Ollie, sharing snapshots of their family life on social media.

The pair loved life as parents together, with Cam writing on Oliver's first birthday in 2021, "Incredible the change, the challenges, the love, smiles & genuine joy that this past year has given us… I can't even remember what life was before parenthood but what I do know is that I love every moment of it & doing it with you Jules Robinson. I couldn't be more thankful."

How did Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant fall in love?

Image: Instagram

Jules and Cam's romance began in an unconventional way—at the altar on season six of Married At First Sight Australia!

The couple first met on their wedding day in 2018, forming an instant connection that blossomed into genuine love throughout the experiment. Their chemistry was palpable, and viewers across the nation found themselves invested in their budding relationship when the series aired in 2019.

In a touching MAFS finale, Cam made history by proposing to Jules, asking her to marry him again in a legally binding ceremony.

"Jules, I'm happy that I took this chance with you and I honestly can't imagine a day in my life without you," Cam told Jules.

"This isn't just about remaining just as we are and committing to you beyond today. But it’s about giving us the moment that we missed coming into this experiment. So this might be a little bit backwards. You make me so happy, Jules, will you marry … will you marry me?"

Of course, Jules said an ecstatic "yes" and the couple followed through on this promise, tying the knot for real on November 17, 2019, in a beautiful Sydney wedding.

From reality TV to real life family of four.

Jules and Cam's journey from reality TV contestants to devoted parents is a testament to their strong foundation. Who knew the MAFS experts could get it so right?

Together they've navigated the challenges of public life, parenthood, and now, the excitement of welcoming a second child, all while maintaining their loving relationship.

The couple have been open about their experiences, sharing both the joys and challenges of parenthood. Jules has spoken candidly about her struggles with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) following the birth of her first son, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness for new mothers.

They were vocal about their desire to have more children, admitting the pressure from fans could be “too much” at times while they struggled to conceive.

"There's not a day that goes by where I don't get a message on my socials like, 'When are you having another baby?' or, 'Give him a sister or brother'.

"I know that comes from a good place. But sometimes it gets you inside and you feel a little sad because it's like, I'm trying my best here," she told Nine in 2023.

"Where there's a will there's a way, and we'll make it happen somehow."

As Jules and Cam embark on this new chapter as a family of four, they continue to inspire fans. With the arrival of baby Carter, the Merchant family begins a new adventure filled with double the love, laughter, and undoubtedly, some sleepless nights.

Jules and Cam's story reminds us that sometimes, love can indeed be found in the most unexpected places—even under the glare of reality TV cameras.

Featured image: Instagram