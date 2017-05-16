Even if you don't realise it, you've seen Riverdale's Jughead on TV before.

Riverdale mightn’t be the most ‘prestige’ series on Netflix right now, but hot damn, it’s addictive.

Based on the Archie comics, the show has all the hallmarks of a fun and highly bingeable teen drama — love triangles, great makeup, American high school stereotypes, characters with fantastically sassy names (hello, Betty and Veronica).

It also has one Jughead Jones. Jughead is to the show what Jess Mariano was to Gilmore Girls: the broody, soulful ~outsider~. Or as Veronica observes, Riverdale High’s very own Holden Caulfield.

And if you're anything like me, you've found yourself a little... obsessed with him.

Maybe it's the check shirts, maybe it's the attitude, maybe it's the beanie. Whatever it is, Juggy's got something.

Now, don't freak out if you're developing some feelings and you're a grown adult — Jughead's real-life counterpart Cole Sprouse is 24, so you're not really lusting after a teenager.

I know this because I've been Googling him quite a lot, which is slightly embarrassing.

I've learned a few things along the way — he has a twin named Dylan, he's a former Disney star, and he recently photographed Kendall Jenner for a fashion mag.

The actor also has an amusing Instagram account dedicated to photos he's taken of fans as they attempt to sneakily take photos of him in public.



But the most shocking tidbit about Cole Sprouse came to me from The Binge co-host Laura Brodnik. The conversation went a little like this:

Me: "OK, I've just started watching Riverdale, and I think I'm... a bit in love with Jughead? That's a bit weird isn't it."

Laura: [ever-so-casually] "Oh yeah, he played Ben in Friends, remember?"

Me: [face resembles the 'shocked' emoji]

Yep, Cole Sprouse played Ross' son Ben in seasons 6-8.

It seems hard to believe at first, but just look at that face, will you? That's baby Jughead right there. He's been under our noses all this time.

Ben was one of the rare roles Cole didn't share with his twin Dylan, whom he's been acting alongside since they were wee sprouts. You might recall they played Julian, the little kid in Big Daddy.

Look, there are probably heaps of you reading this thinking, 'Well, duh, who doesn't know that, the Sprouse twins have been on TV for years, what giant boulder have you been living under?'

That's... fair enough, actually. My only defence is that I'm 28 and I can't keep up with you cool kids and your cool facts any more.

But for anyone else who is truly blown away by this information: please, enjoy.

Are you watching Riverdale? Do you have any thoughts about Jughead Jones?