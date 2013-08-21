Judith Lucy tells shock jock to 'get rooted' on air. Bravo.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Judith Lucy to shock jock: Get rooted.

Comedian Judith Lucy has told shock jock Pete Davies to “get rooted” during an on-air interview on Darwin’s Mix104.9.

Lucy was promoting her new show with fellow comedian Denise Scott, The Spiral.

After saying the show was a “cash grab” Davies said he could imagine Lucy and Scott “teaming up to get a blue rinse together”.

“If we weren’t on radio I’d probably tell you to get rooted in a much ruder way,” Lucy retorted.

“You can’t, listen, this is a wholesome family show, and you go and get rooted,” Davies said.

“You know Pete, I don’t know what you’re doing with your hair colour, or if indeed you have any hair. As far as I know you don’t, fingers crossed you have teeth,” Lucy shot back.

“Obviously you’ve got the arse out of your pants that’s why you’re doing this tour and you want more money,” Davies said.

“Not really, it’s what I do for a job,” Lucy said.

The misogynistic host then invited her to go crabbing with him when she’s Darwin and not surprisingly, Lucy declined the offer.

He went on to brag about a crabbing trip he’d taken “horn bag” Jennifer Hawkins on saying it was “Fantastic, particularly the bikini.”

“You know what I always said about Jennifer Hawkins? … When they put her together they read the instructions.”

Ugh.

Lucy also declined an offer to co-host with Davies on Friday.

3. Shocking news of the day: Kate Middleton’s portrait dress sells out.

In news that will surprise no-one, the dress Kate Middleton wore in the leaked family portrait sold out within two hours of the photo’s publication.

Cue: gasp, shock, horror.

The Duchess chose a maternity dress from her own wardrobe – the “Jolene” dress from high-street label, Séraphine that only costs $79.

Middleton loves the frock so much she bought it in three colors: fuchsia, navy and blossom print – she also wore the blossom print home from the hospital.

5. Just in case you needed another reason to love Mark Ruffalo…

The 45-year-old actor has spoken out about reproductive rights penning a letter in support of a woman’s right to choose.

The letter was read out in a rally outside Mississippi’s last abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organisation. He recounted experiences of his mother who had an illegal abortion at a time in America when it was considered extremely shameful.

He says, “It was a time when women were seen as second rate citizens who were not smart enough, nor responsible enough, nor capable enough to make decisions about their lives. It was a time that deserved to be left behind, and leave it behind we did, or so it seemed.”

6. Rhianna gets a mullet, debuts it at Maccas.

Your move, Beyonce.

8. Is this 90s boy band reuniting?

Start bleaching those tips and getting your double denim ready because N’SYNC may potentially…probably not, but MAYBE GETTING BACK TOGETHER!

According to New York Post, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will join Timberlake for one special performance, no strings attached at the Video Music Awards this coming weekend.

The band was spotted backstage at Timberlake’s Miami show just chillin’ with Jessica Timberlake and Jay Z. Hopefully this isn’t a rumour because that will just be tearin’ up everyones hearts, I think we all need one more chance to say bye, bye, bye to the band.

9. Is this the biggest Presidential backflip of all time?

President Obama has previously said his family will not be getting a new dog and now like many politicians, he’s going back on his promise.

The Obama’s have adopted a new puppy, and it has made global headlines with official photos being released today. Yep, official photos like the Royal baby, except it is the First dog, well second dog if you count Bo – the original Whitehouse dog.

So without further adieu, meet Sunny the Portuguese water dog, the Second hound of the Whitehouse.

10. So this is what happens when you take on a gigantic triple-decker burger.

British woman, Nicola Peate ate at the ‘Almost Famous’ restaurant in Liverpool, England and ended up dislocating her jaw on a triple patty burger.

Initially, the pain started as a cramp but became increasingly painful. It wasn’t until the morning when she woke up in severe discomfort that she went to the hospital and the x-ray affirmed her suspicions. The doctor put her jaw back in place with Nicola adding “I didn’t think I’d dislocated it – you don’t expect it to happen eating a burger. But I tried to eat it with a knife and fork and couldn’t. I couldn’t open my mouth fully.”

The 25-year-old woman suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which includes sensitive joints that are prone to dislocation.